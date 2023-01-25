Today’s Headlines:Katsina Residents Attack, Stone Obi’s Convoy,; I’ll Make Abia Major Exporter—Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Katsina Residents Attack, Stone Peter Obi’s Convoy

Some residents of Katsina State, suspected to be political thugs, have attacked the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, who was in the state for his presidential campaign rally.

The Obi’s campaign team confirmed the attack on Tuesday evening, saying it was condemnable how the hoodlums pelted the presidential campaign convoy with stones.

Obi’s team that has been on a state-to-state tour touched down in Katsina on Monday.

Obi had wooed voters and promised to tackle insecurity if elected.

In a statement issued on his behalf, Diran Onifade, Head of Media, Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, said, that the attack on Obi and his campaign team was planned by desperate politicians.

I’ll Make Abia Major Exporter, says Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has promised to make Abia State a major exporter of manufactured goods if elected.

He stated this on Tuesday while addressing a mammoth crowd at the party’s presidential rally at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

The former Lagos State governor commended Abians for their work rate and promised to create a conducive environment that will enable them to thrive in whatever they choose to do.

A statement issued by the Tinubu Media Office and signed by Tunde Rahman quoted Tinubu as saying, “Your state is a centre of production and industry. Today, my hope is renewed that together, we can achieve industrial activity unprecedented in our history.

Shettima visits ex-Ekiti gov Fayose in Lagos, seeks support

The vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Kashim Shertima, on Tuesday, visited the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, in his Lagos residence to seek support ahead of the forthcoming February 25 presidential election in the country.

Shettima made his visitation known through a post he made on his Facebook wall adding pictures of Fayose and himself in his house.

He wrote, “I paid my brother, the former governor of Ekiti State, H.E Ayodele Peter Fayose a visit.

“The great Oshoko welcomed us with warmth and rare camaraderie. Thank you for your support and God bless you for hosting me and my team,” he added.

Endorse Peter Obi or face defeat – Ozigbo to Atiku, Tinubu

A Labour Party, LP, chieftain, Valentine Ozigbo has urged Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar to step down for Peter Obi.

Ozigbo told the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to be ready to accept defeat.

In a statement Tuesday night, the PDP candidate in Anambra 2021 governorship election refuted the claim of an “Abuja meeting” with the Atiku camp.

Ozigbo said opponents were attempting to “derail the massive momentum of Obidients across Nigeria and worldwide”.

We need leaders who are not betrayers, looters – Stakeholders

Since the present set of 2015 Class of South-East governors assumed office, the region has not witnessed serious progress in many aspects of development. Rather than work together for the general good of the region, they have worked at cross purposes.

They hardly agree on any issue for the good and progress of the zone. Under their watch, poverty and under- development have taken over the region, especially in the rural areas; insecurity enveloped the zone and human life became cheaper than that of a chicken. Yet, the clueless governors and lawmakers watched, doing little. They watched non-state actors took over, dictating to citizens, the direction to go. To the embarrassment of the citizens and shame of the governors, non-state actors and hoodlums appropriated Mondays as their day and no legal activity happens on Mondays in the region. Due to selfishness, pettiness, envy and political differences, the governors could not float a central security outfit to protect their people as done by their colleagues in other zones. Rather, they watch while their people are killed on daily basis. They never spoke with one voice on issues of common interest for the region. No doubt, this is the worst set of leaders the region has ever had.

