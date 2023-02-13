This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:Kano LP Gov Candidate Defects To APC;I Won’t Need Security Vote As Gov_Otti

Kano LP Gov Candidate Defects To APC

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The Kano State governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Bashir Bashir, on Sunday evening dumped his party for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Bashir, alongside LP chieftains in Kano, on January 21 shunned the party’s presidential rally held in Kano.

The other LP members who shunned the rally were Mohammed Zarewa; the state coordinator for Peter Obi’s campaign, Balarabe Wakili; and a member of the presidential campaign council, Idris Dambazau.

A source close to Bashir confirmed his defection and other LP leaders in Kano to the APC on Sunday to our correspondent.

The source further linked his decision to the party’s exclusion of major northern stakeholders in its decision-making process, and lack of clear-cut direction on the interest of northern Nigeria

I Won’t Need Security Vote As Gov_Otti

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Abia State, Chief Alex Otti, has promised to use resources allocated to the state to develop the state if he is elected governor.

He also vowed to abolish security vote, adding that he won’t need it to function as governor.

Otti, who spoke at the Abia Youth summit in Umuahia, the state capital, on Saturday, urged the Abia electorate to reject candidates who are linked to godfathers.

He pledged that the resources of the state would be safe under his watch as governor as he would not share the resources of the state with stakeholders.

He said, “I won’t need security vote as Governor of Abia State. I’m going to use security votes to work for the people of the state. I don’t need it.

“We intend to create cooperative societies where interest-free loans will be given to people. Given my background, I can do it well because I know how it works.

Photo Credit:Google

Atiku Promises Support For Abia Economy

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has said his administration would set aside $10m to improve the ease of doing business in Abia State if elected president.

He also promised to rebuild the Eastern rail line and Aba-kot Epene road to enhance the transportation of goods and services within the state.

Abubakar spoke in Umuahia, Abia State capital on Saturday during the PDP presidential campaign in the state.

He solicited the votes of Abia people, adding that it would serve them better to vote for a party that is capable of winning the election

He said,”We are aware of all the suffering that Nigerians are going through because of the naira redesign and lack of petroleum products in the country and we sympathise with you all.

“Our party is not playing ethnic or religious card; what we are playing is the Nigerian card. When the PDP was in power, we ensured that people from the South-East and other parts of Nigeria were given a sense of belonging and we will do it again.

Tinubu Not Marrying Second Wife – PCC

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The camp of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has disowned a viral video clip suggesting that he was planning to marry a new wife.

The video went viral on Saturday alleging that the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was planning to take a second wife.

The 45 seconds viral clip, which was ostensibly a digital invitation to the Nikah of the couple trended on social media including the WhatsApp platform.

In Islam, Nikah is a contract where both the groom and bride are to consent to the marriage of their own free will.

In the video, the announcer, a female voice over, claimed Tinubu was planning to marry a young bride resident in Katsina, Khadija Abubakar Bawa Wagini.

She claimed “The solemnization of the Nikah would take place on February 18, 2023 at Katsina Central Mosque. Bride representative, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari; groom representative, Kano State Governor, Senator Abdullahi Ganduje; Chief Host, Dahiru Mangal (a billionaire businessman and ally of the APC).

“This is an invitation card for those who did not receive it. God has given power to come.”

