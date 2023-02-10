Today’s Headlines:Kano Govt Sues FG Over Naira Redesign Policy, CBN Naira Policy May Affect Army—NSA

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kano Govt Sues FG Over Naira Redesign Policy

The Kano State Government on Thursday evening filed a suit against the Federal Government at the Supreme Court in respect of the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In suit number: SC/CS/200/2023, sighted by The PUNCH, the Kano State Attorney General, through his Counsel, Sunusi Musa, SAN, is asking the apex court to declare that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), cannot unilaterally direct the CBN to recall the now-old N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes without recourse to the Federal Executive Council and National Economic Council, respectively.

The Kano government is praying a mandatory order seeking a reversal of the Federal Government policy to recall the N200, N500 and N1,000 notes from circulation due to the policy affecting the economic well-being of over 20 million Kano citizens.

CBN Naira Policy May Affect Military—NSA

Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.), the National Security Adviser (NSA), has said that the change of currency and cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may affect the operations of troops fighting terrorism and insurgency.

Nigerian troops have been fighting Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists as well as other major threats to the country’s security.

Monguno disclosed this when he appeared before an Ad hoc Committee of the House of Representatives on change of currency and cashless policy on Thursday in Abuja, the Agency of Nigeria reports.

Monguno, who was represented by the Head of Defence Unit, Rear Admiral Abubakar Mustapha, said that even in advanced countries, such policies could affect operations of troops if not well implemented.

Your late father prayed I become President, Atiku tells Emir of Kano

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar have promised that if elected into power, he would implement four policies which bothers on improving peace and security, revitalization of agriculture, economy and opening of the border of the country.

The Party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu called on the people to vote the APC out of power saying the party in the last eight years has brought suffering and hardship to the land.

Ayu called on the people to vote for PDP from top to bottom while adjudging the APC as party of suffering and has nothing to offer.

New naira notes: Obey Supreme Court injunction or risk jail time – Group to CBN Governor

National Democratic Front (NDF) has urged the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele to obey the recent Supreme Court injunction or risk going to jail.

DAILY POST reports that a seven-man panel led by Justice John Okoro had on Wednesday, granted an interim injunction restraining the Federal government, CBN and commercial banks from implementing the 10th February deadline for the old N200, N500 and N1000 naira notes to stop being a legal tender.

Our correspondent learnt that the ruling was sequel to a motion ex-parte filed on 3rd February 2023 by three governors from the northern region.

Adesina: I Have Been Spending N20,000 For One Week

Following the naira scarcity occasioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s currency redesign, the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, has revealed he is affected by the policy.

In an article titled ‘Living on a shoestring budget,’ the presidential spokesman said he has been spending N20,000 for one week.

According to Adesina, he has been surviving despite the new naira scarcity affecting the country.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria later secured a ten days extension of the deadline from President Muhammadu Buhari, which has now been further extended by a Supreme Court ruling,” he said.

