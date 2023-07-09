Today’s Headlines:Kano Govt, Ganduje Set For Showdown;Gololo Tackles Adamu, Yari

Kano Govt, Ganduje Set For Showdown

Fresh trouble is currently brewing in Kano as the state’s Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission says it is revisiting the purported dollar video involving the immediate past governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The latest bickering started when the Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Muhuyi Rimingado, was reinstated after a court order

Recall that Rimingado was suspended following a recommendation by the state House of Assembly following a complaint from the Accountant-General of the state for breaching financial management law which later led to his sack by the then governor.

After he was reinstated by the new government, Rimingado vowed to reopen investigations into the alleged bribery matter.

He also hinted that forensic analysis experts have confirmed that the video was not doctored hence the need to extend an invitation to Ganduje for questioning.

Gololo Tackles Adamu, Yari

As President Ahmed Tinubu tries to settle down for leadership functions, including delivering good governance, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Garus Gololo, has suggested how to move the party forward.

Gololo, a former army officer, in a chat with Sunday Sun, took the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu and former Zamfara State governor, Senator Abdul-aziz Yari, to the cleaners over their recent roles in the party.

According to him, the threat by Yari to quit the APC over leadership tussle in the Senate would not make the party to lose sleep at all.

He described the move by Yari as paperweight ideology, which wouldn’t cause the party anything except losing their seats at the National Assembly by being recalled by their wards.

The party chieftain, who expressed shock over the new turn of events in the camp of the ruling party after the victory at the National Assembly election, said that the party wouldn’t miss any of those who are ready to leave the party as rumoured.

Tinubu, Akpabio Meet On Senate Committees’ Chairmen, Others

Barring any last-minute change in plan, the names of members of some select committees of the Senate will be announced this week, Sunday PUNCH reports.

This is the outcome of the meeting the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, had with President Bola Tinubu on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to discuss the setting up of the Senate committees.

It was gathered that Akpabio decided to have the meeting with the President because of the fierce battle among senators for the headship of some committees and to also have Tinubu’s input into the composition of the committees.

The Villa meeting was the reason Akpabio’s deputy, Senator Jibrin Barau, presided over the Senate plenary on Thursday, a source added.

At the meeting, it was gathered that Akpabio briefed the President on the plan by the Senate to set up what sources described as tactical panels to set the ball rolling for the constitution of the committees.

Buni Away From Yobe To Woo Investors_ Ex-Aides

A former Senior Special Assistant to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Abdulmumin Liman, has said that the absence of the governor from the state was to enable him to get foreign investments for the state.

Buni, who was re-elected as the governor of the state, was said to have been absent from the state for some time.

The situation has however been greeted with criticism as some residents wondered about his whereabouts. Some of the residents have taken to social media to condemn the governor’s absence from the state

One of them, Abdulazeez Hassan, lamented on his Facebook page, ‘33 days and counting…It is well here in Yobe.’

A tweep identified as @alhassan_bagare, in his tweet stated, “Abeg tell him to come back to his ruling state not to be handing over there pls (sic).”

Commenting on the development, the former aide revealed that the governor had been in Abuja, meeting with foreign investors on how to increase revenue generation and productivity in the state.

