Today’s Headlines:Judgment today in Tinubu, Atiku, Obi election disputes, Strike flops in Lagos as workers, banks shun NLC

Judgment today in Tinubu, Atiku, Obi election disputes

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria)

Today is judgment day in the disputes that arose over the February 25 presidential election which Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won.

Three other political parties – main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) – challenged the outcome of the poll.

They filed their disputes over the result of the election at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Ahead of the judgment, security agents have been on the alert, tightening security across the land in anticipation of likely breach of the peace.

In Abuja, the surrounding environment and roads leading to the Court of Appeal headquarters have been covered by security officials as at 7 p.m yesterday.

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) were seen moving materials from the nearby Force Headquarters (FHQ) to the court premises.

Photo Credit: Google

Strike flops in Lagos as workers, banks shun NLC

Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria)

While the first day of warning strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) achieved partial success in some states of the federation, expectations that the commercial capital of the country would be grounded failed as many commercial banks in Lagos State yesterday defied the call for withdrawal of service by Organized Labour.

Also, despite the heavy downpour throughout the day, there were beehives of activities at Mile 12 Market, Ketu Market and Oyingbo Market. Traders and buyers were seen transacting at the various markets while commercial transport operators were seen picking up passengers at various bus stops and motor parks.

NLC had declared a two-day nationwide strike on September 5 and 6 over increasing hardship and suffering caused by the removal of fuel subsidy. The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE), in a circular dated September 2, directed all organs of the union to comply with the NLC strike.

Civil servants in Lagos also shunned the first day warning strike as they turned up for normal work at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja. The workers trooped in for work as early as 8a.m., with some arriving in staff buses.

Dollar debts: CBN repays banks next week, naira may rebound

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

The Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Folashodun Shonubi, has said the apex bank will repay banks all outstanding forward contract debts in the next one to two weeks.

Although he did not disclose the total amount of the outstanding dollar debts, a report by JPMorgan, a United States-based bank in a recent report put the total amount of forward contract debt owed by the CBN at $6.84bn.

The acting CBN governor who also dismissed the JPMorgan report, however, said the apex bank had been discussing with banks for a while, adding that the forward contract debts would be repaid in one or two weeks.

Meanwhile, the CBN governor also said the apex bank was probing one Crown Agent, a Bureau De Change operator, for bringing forex into the country illegally and selling it to Nigerians.

He vowed that the apex bank would deal with all erring BDC operators in the country.

Bello raises corpers allowance by 100%

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has approved a 100 per cent increment in the allowance of members of the National Youth Service Corps deployed to Kogi State for their mandatory one-year service.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lokoja and made available to newsmen by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Mohammed.

The Governor was said to have made the approval considering the current economic realities and the overall importance of the NYSC scheme to national and state development.

He spoke during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 of the NYSC at the State’s Orientation Camp, Asanya, in Kabba Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, on Tuesday.

The Governor also announced a donation of N37.7m as logistics support for the Youth Corps members as they move to their respective places of primary assignments and called on private sector employers to prioritize their welfare.

Clintonie (

)