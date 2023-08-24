Today’s Headlines:Jonathan, Buhari Bastardised NG–Frank;We’ll Reintroduce Rejected Gender Bill–Abbas

Jonathan, Buhari Bastardised NG–Frank

Former General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Frank Kokori has urged Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu at least six months to see what he could do to revive the economy and make things right. According to him, Tinubu inherited an empty treasury and mounting debts from the previous administrations of Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari.

The labour activist took a swipe at the labour unions and the civil society organisations for keeping quiet for over 20 years while the nation’s refineries remained moribund. In this interview with DAILY POST, he speaks on some nagging national issues. Excerpts!

Nigerians are groaning under the current fuel price regime which has virtually affected prices of everything; is there any hope of saving Nigerians, considering the realities on ground?

We’ll Reintroduce Rejected Gender Bills—Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has said the 10th House would reintroduce gender bills rejected by the 9th Assembly as part of its move to ensure women get proper representation in politics and governance.

This is just as Senate President Godswill Akpabio said men should, sometimes, consider stepping aside for women to engage in politics.

They spoke in Abuja on Wednesday at an international conference on Women in Governance, organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

Abbas, while lamenting the slow pace of gender mainstreaming in politics and governance, assured that the 10th House of Representatives will do everything possible within the legislative powers of the House to ensure women’s proper representation.

Police Can’t Detain Cargoes, Says Shippers Council

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, Emmanuel Jime, has said that the Nigerian Police Force do not have the right to detain a cargo that has already been cleared by officers of the Nigerian Customs Service.

Jime said this on Tuesday in Lagos during a multi-agency stakeholders enlightenment programme, organised by the NSC in collaboration with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council.

He appealed to the police and other agencies of the government to stop checking or detaining containers already cleared by the NC along the port corridor or inside the ports.

The NSC boss wondered why men of the police would stop or detain a container that had already been cleared by the Customs.

Elevator That Killed Lagos Doctor Unfit For Use, Says NMA

A panel constituted by the Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association has revealed that the elevator that caused the death of their member, Vwaere Diaso, at the General Hospital, Lagos Island, was faulty and not fit for use.

In its report submitted to the President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Benjamin Olowojebutu, in Lagos on Wednesday, the panel stated that the elevator “ought not to have been put to use to avoid endangering lives.”

Following the death of their member, Dr Vwaere Diaso, the association inaugurated a panel to probe the circumstances that led to her death.

