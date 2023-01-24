Today’s Headlines:I’ve Served Nigerians To The Best Of My Ability-Buhari, Enugu CP Tours INEC Office

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I’ve Served Nigerians To The Best Of My Ability -Buhari

Photo Credit: Premium Times

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Bauchi restated that he has served Nigeria and Nigerians to the best of his ability, declaring that he had not disappointed anyone.

President Buhari, who was in Bauchi in continuation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential and gubernatorial campaign rallies, spoke during his courtesy call on the Emir of Bauchi, His Royal Highness Rilwanu Adamu.

The president acknowledged the warm reception accorded him and the continued show of love by Nigerians, noting that the huge crowd that welcomed him wherever he went, was a demonstration of genuine love and loyalty.

Photo Credit: Google

Enugu CP Tours INEC Office

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Ahmed Ammani, has carried out an assessment tour of Independent National Electoral Commission offices in eight local government areas in Enugu State.

The commissioner also reassured the people of the state of peace, security, and safety before, during, and after the period of the general elections.

This is contained in a statement issued on behalf of the commissioner by the state police spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, on Tuesday in Enugu.

Extend Deadline For Old Naira Notes By Six Months, Reps Tell CBN

Photo Credit: Channels Television

The House of Representatives has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the deadline for the expiration of old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes by six months.

This followed a motion by a member of the House, Sada Soli who said for the policy to be successful, it must not be overbearing on the citizens.

The lawmaker expressed concerns that businesses are already rejecting the old currencies, while banks are complaining of shortage of the new notes.

UN Chief Shocked, Saddened Over US Mass Shooting

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed shock and sadness by the mass shooting in Monterey Park in the US state of California.

Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for the UN chief said in a statement.

Five women and five men were killed while another 10 people were injured in the mass shooting Saturday night in the city of Monterey Park, 16 kilometers east of Los Angeles downtown, local authorities said Sunday.

The death toll rose to 11 as of Monday.

Breaking: January 31 Deadline For Old Naira Notes Remains, CBN Insists

Photo Credit: Channels Television

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says its January 31, 2023 deadline for the validity of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes remains.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele announced this after the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

The CBN also raised the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), which measures interest rate, to 17.5 percent.

According to him, kidnapping and ransom-taking have reduced since the three banknotes were redesigned.

Flooding: 662 Killed, 2.4m Displaced In 2022, Says NEMA

Photo: Channels Television

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said 662 people lost their lives to flood in 2022 while 2,430,445 were displaced.

NEMA’s Director General, Mustapha Ahmed, said another 3,174 people suffered various degrees of injuries during the flood disaster.

Speaking in Abuja at the opening ceremony of a one-week strategic executive seminar for staff of the agency, Ahmed said thousands of houses, hectares of farmlands and several critical national assets were also destroyed by the raging floods.

Debiclaz (

)