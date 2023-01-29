This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:I’ve No Friction With buhari–Tinubu;Tinubu Will Drive The Needed Change–Abiodun

I’ve No Friction With buhari–Tinubu

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has discharged any insinuation of friction in his relationship with President Muhammadu buhari, insisting his support for the president is unalloyed and enduring.

Tinubu stated this while addressing the APC rally in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, on Saturday.

The former Lagos State governor also promised to tackle problems bedevilling the state and enhancing agricultural productivity.

Tinubu thanked the people of Zamfara State and key party leaders for the warm welcome and their continued support for the APC.

He said, “I have supported President buhari even before his first day in office. I will continue to be his supporter and friend after his last day in office.

He tackled the problems other leaders ran from. He has earned a place in history that cannot be denied.

“I have said this before and will say it again now: when the true history of this moment is written, President buhari shall be treated very kindly because of his contributions to the nation.”

Tinubu Will Drive The Needed Change–Abiodun

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, says the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains the best candidate to drive the change Nigeria requires.

He spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at the Asiwaju affirmation seminar with the theme “Unlocking economic prosperity for generation next.”

It was organised by Hope Movement in collaboration with the Strategic movement for BAT’s presidency and D.A continuity.

The governor noted that Tinubu’s capacity to assemble a strong team to initiate and execute developmental policies and programmes have never been in doubt judging from his antecedence as the Lagos State governor.

He also noted that the APC presidential candidate had built bridges across all ethnic and political divides, a development, which he said had earned him acceptance across the country.

“We can see the mammoth crowd that turned out to welcome our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu when he came to campaign. It was an indication that Ogun remains a territory for Asiwaju and we are assured of victory. Let us go back and mobilize, do the needful, get your PVC and vote APC.

Photo Credit:Google

Osun Ruling Affirms APC Most Popular Party —Oyebanji

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated former Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on his victory at the Osun State governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Friday.

Oyebanji hailed the tribunal for doing justice to Oyetola by restoring the mandate given to him by the electorate at the July 16, 2022 Osun governorship election.

The Ekiti governor, in a statement on Saturday by his Special Adviser, Media/Strategy, Yinka Oyebode, stated that the Osun election on the field and the verdict of the tribunal had “affirmed the APC as the most popular party and the most potent election winning platform in Nigeria.”

Oyebanji, who praised the courage of the three-member panel in declaring Oyetola winner of the poll, having polled the highest number of lawful votes cast, described the judicial victory as historic, saying, “the verdict of the tribunal has established the truth that Oyetola was the man actually elected by the people of Osun State as their governor.”

Vote Competence, Accountability Not Religion, Tribe – Obi

Photo Credit:Leadership News

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi yesterday held a townhall meeting with academics, students, groups as well as a campaign rally in Maiduguri, where he urged the electorate to vote for competence and accountability instead of voting based on religion, ethnicity or tribe, in the upcoming presidential election.

At the Elkanemi Warriors Sports Centre, the LP presidential hopeful alleged that in the last 24 years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s misrule, average Nigerians have been subjected to poverty, unemployment, insecurity and ill-gotten public resources have remained in the hands of corrupt and selfish leaders.

He promised that if elected, all the atrocities committed against Nigerians would be eroded, adding that he will reposition the country and its people for greater heights regardless of ethnic or religious leanings.

He also said, in his tenure as president, he would turn Nigeria from consumption to production.

