Today’s Headlines:I’ve Fulfiled My Campaign Promises_Buhari;Naira Swap Won’t Affect Obi Victory–POMA

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I’ve Fulfiled My Campaign Promises_Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday insisted that he has not reneged on his promise to boost economy; ensure security and fight anti-corruption policies, priority of its government’s campaign promises.

Buhari also installed Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II as the fourth Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano State, North Western Nigeria.

He made the clarification during the seventh convocation of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti yesterday, insisting that he had fulfilled in his promises to Nigerians in these aspect among others.

Buhari, represented by the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Nanah Opiah declared that he had delivered in the areas of economy, security and anti-corruption.

Naira Swap Won’t Affect Obi Victory–POMA

The National Coordinator, Peter Obi Mandate Group (POMAG) Rev Peace Chukwudi Udochukwu, has said that the scarcity of naira notes which is currently affecting the economy of the country would not affect the victory of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Rev Udochukwu, speaking to reporters at the campaign rally held in Abuja in support of Peter Obi, said the judiciary is trying to frustrate Nigeria’s democracy.

He stressed that Obi’s mandate is a divine arrangement and has been generally accepted, adding that it is unstoppable.

“We are like a watchdog. Our activities are centred on defending, protecting and projecting the mandate of Peter Obi. We are in about sixteen (16) including FCT and the response from our members has been very encouraging they are all passionately working for the group because of the love and confidence they have in Obi.

“Money swap is not going to affect our victory in the coming elections because money failed in Osun though the judiciary is trying to startle democracy but a Nigeria is possible.

Photo Credit:Google

Oyetola, APC File Cross Appeal

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the July 16, 2022, Osun State Governorship election, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, and his party, have filed cross appeal to the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal that resolved allegation of forgery in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Adeleke the winner of the poll, but the Tribunal panel that heard complaint relating to the poll, annulled Adeleke’s victory and declared Oyetola the winner of the poll, but resolved the issue of certificate forgery in favour of Osun State governor.

INEC, Adeleke, and the PDP have since appealed the judgement to the Court of Appeal, Akure Division.

But in their own cross-appeal, the APC and Oyetola through their Counsel, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) and Mr. Akin Olujimi, (SAN) said the Tribunal misdirected itself when it held that the certificate from Atlanta Metropolitan College and a diploma certificate from Penn Foster High School were genuine.

Buhari Seeks ASUU Partnership On Varsity Funding

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Saturday urged university unions, particularly the Academic Staff Union of Universities, to partner with the Federal Government to arrive at a funding blueprint for the university system.

Buhari said that such a funding blueprint “should take cognisance of local peculiarities and modern realities based on global best practices.”

The President said the incessant industrial actions by ASUU and other unions in the university system always revolve around the issue of adequate funding, stressing that university funding in different parts of the world was not the sole responsibility of the government.

ASUU embarked on eight months of industrial action last year over university funding and other welfare issues which had brought about the current problem of outstanding unpaid eight months’ salaries to the academic staff.

YAHAYA (

)