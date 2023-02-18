This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:It’s Payback Time; Buhari Should Campaign For BAT-Onanuga, I’m Not Part Of G5-Anyim It’s payback time, Buhari should campaign for Tinubu – Onanuga.

Barely one week to the forthcoming presidential election, a spokesperson for Tinubu, Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has insisted that his principal deserves the support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement is contained in a post via his Twitter handle on Saturday.

Onanuga noted that Tinubu campaigned vigorously for Buhari during the 2015 presidential election, adding that he (Buhari) should do the same for Tinubu now that he is running for president.

I’m not part of G5 governors, says ex-Senate president Anyim.

A former President of the Senate, Pius Anyim, said he was at no time part of the G5 governors.

He also affirmed his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The former lawmaker disclosed this late Friday in a statement he signed and made available to journalists in Abuja.

The G5 governors, tagged the Integrity Group, include the Benue State Governor, Samuel Orton; Ikeazu Ikpeazu of Abia State; Ifeanyi Ugwanyi of Enugu State; Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and their arrowhead, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

The Integrity Group is known for its calls for the resignation of the National Chairman of the PDP over claims of lopsidedness in the party’s hierarchy.

Naira Swap Attacks: ASSBIFI Orders Banks’ Staff To Stay At Home.

The Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) has ordered banks’ staff to stay off duties, following series of attacks of banking staff and bank facilities.

In a notice sent to all unionised banks, ASSBIFI president, Comrade Olusoji Oluwole, cited the continued attacks on workers and banks’ facilities across the country as reason for his call.

This is coming barely 24 hours after issue threat the association threatened that bank workers under the union to stay off duties.

Recall that ASSBIFI on Thursday this week warned against transferred aggression and attacks on bank workers.

I-G gets 7-day ultimatum to arrest EFCC boss.

A group of civil society organisations under the aegis of Frontline Anti-corruption Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) issued seven-day ultimatum to the Inspector General of Police, I-G Usman Baba, to comply with court order on the arrest of EFCC Chairman, Mr AbdulRasheed Bawa.

According to the CSOs, Bawa should be arrested and committed to prison, as ordered by the Court. The coalition made the call at a massive town hall meeting in Lagos to round off its week-long protest for removal of Bawa, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

They also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sanitise and preserve the integrity of the EFCC.

The CSOs, which began a weeklong protest in Ikeja on Sunday, alleged that the EFCC under Bawa had politicised operations and had penchant for disobeying lawful court orders and infringement on human rights.

