Today’s Headlines:It’s Late For G-5 Govs To Reconcile With PDP–Wike;Buhari’s Govt Clueless_Atiku

It’s Late For G-5 Govs To Reconcile With PDP –Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the Group of Five (G-5) governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have crossed the rubicon, and no longer disposed to any reconciliation with the national leadership of the party.

He said contrary to insinuations that the G-5 governors were working at cross-purposes, the group, remains intact.

He stated this, yesterday, at a media briefing in Port Harcourt, saying none of the G-5 governors has attended PDP presidential campaigns in their states.

He said those who have chosen to ignore the G-5 and other members of the Integrity Group, would realise they made a grave mistake after the February 25 presidential poll when their impact would have been greatly felt by them.

“Even before Enugu governor received him (Atiku) in Government House, we knew about it. We cannot tell you the approach. Forget about what people are saying, (February) 25th is here. Everybody will see it. We can’t do that again (reconciliation); it is over. We have said it and there is nothing anybody can do about it now.

Buhari’s Govt Clueless_Atiku

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday described the All Progressives Congress regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), as clueless and directionless.

According to him, the current upheaval in the country resulting from the Federal Government’s poorly implemented naira redesign policies is one example of the ruling party’s failure.

Atiku, in a statement on Thursday, maintained that the APC was not prepared for leadership when it took over power in 2015.

He said, ”Recently millions of Nigerians have fallen into intense anger due to a move by the Central Bank of Nigeria to hurl new bank notes. As a result, uproar ensued at some bank branches and some bankers have had to contend with confrontation from enraged youths in desperation to get the new Naira notes.

It is easy for political expediency for the APC that has brought us to this cul de sac to want to hoodwink Nigerians into believing that the crisis was created by others.

Farmers Endorse Obi Say Buhari Failed Us

Farmers in the country under the aegis of the United Integrated Farmers Association of Nigeria have scored the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), very poor in tackling the nation’s current food crisis.

The organisation said there have not been any serious intervention in ensuring that Nigeria had food sufficient since the current government came on board eight years ago.

The National President of UNIFAN, Pastor Akinlami Aduragbemi, stated this in Abuja while addressing its members and representatives of other related associations, including the All Farmers Association of Nigeria.

The farmers, therefore, endorsed the presidential ambition of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi in the forthcoming election, with the optimism that he would do well for them and the agricultural sector.

Aduragbemi said their support for Obi was as a result of his track record in the agricultural sector when he served as Governor of Anambra State.

Buhari For AU Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has left Nigeria to participate in the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, yesterday, said he would return to Abuja on Monday, February 20.

He said: “First is the Peace and Security Council (PSC) meeting of Heads of State and Government on the situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (AUPSC High Level AU), to be chaired by the President of South Africa, in his capacity as the Chair of the Council for the month of February.

Second is the meeting of the Committee of the Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), currently chaired by the President of Niger Republic.

On the margins of the annual meetings of the AU, President Buhari will also attend an extraordinary summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

