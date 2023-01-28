Today’s Headlines:IPOB Can’t Stop Election In S’East -Ohanaeze;Tinubu will Win With Christians – Festus Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

IPOB Can’t Stop Election In S’East_Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said the 2023 election will hold despite the threat by the Indigenous People of Biafra.

The group said the will of the people would overwhelm every distraction from participating in the poll at the South-East.

There has been concern over the possible postponement of the general election as a result of rising cases of insecurity in some parts of the country particularly in the South-East.

Also, there have been reported cases of attacks on people and INEC facilities by gunmen in the region in a bid to disrupt the forthcoming elections.

A video posted recently that has gone viral on social media which was seen by our correspondent, showed some masked gunmen threatening a man, shot the tires of his red Toyota Corolla car for putting on the campaign T-shirt of a presidential candidate

Tinubu ll Win With Christians_Keyamo

Ahead of the general election, the spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has said that the party has the support of Muslims and Christians.

Keyamo said the party’s flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, would emerge winner at the February presidential poll.

Speaking in an interview with Saturday PUNCH, the APC spokesperson said Nigerians were more interested in capacity and competence over religious and tribal sentiments.

According to him, Tinubu is the only one that has the capacity to run the affairs of the country.

He added that the Muslim-Muslim ticket was considered to provide competency for the nation.

Ondo Residents ll Reject APC_Ajayi

A former deputy governor of Ondo State, Mr Agboola Ajayi, has expressed the readiness of the people of the state to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party candidates in the general elections.

Ajayi described the ruling All Progressives Congress as a dead political party that had nothing good to offer the country, claiming that only the PDP could change the narrative of the country for the better.

He spoke at the Ondo South Senatorial District PDP campaign held in Okitipupa town, in the Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

Ajayi, who is the senatorial candidate of the PDP in the district, said the APC government had failed the nation, hence, the need to vote them out in next month’s general elections.

APC Damage Control Won’t Save Tinubu – PDP-PCC

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council has said attempts at damage control by the All Progressives Congress for its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, will not save him from defeat at the polls.

The PDP PCC said having seen that Tinubu and the APC had lost the presidential election, the ruling party was looking for who to blame.

Citing the lingering fuel crisis and the concerns among Nigerians over the redesign of the naira, Tinubu had while speaking at the APC presidential campaign held at the MKO Abiola stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Wednesday said there was a plan to sabotage the coming election.

The APC presidential candidate came under fire over his comment, which the opposition considered as an indictment on the ruling APC and the Federal Government.

