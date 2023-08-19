Today’s Headlines:Insecurity: Nigeria May Not Survive 2035- Primate Ayodele Warns, Tinubu Approves CNG Initiative

Nigeria may not survive 2035, Primate Ayodele warns

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has predicted that Nigeria will not survive 2035.

Nigeria, according to Primate Elijah, may not survive 2035 if weak leadership and instability continue.

The cleric told DAILY POST that Nigerians and their leader must return to God in order to survive.

Primate Ayodele forewarned that Nigeria would face economic difficulties, with fuel costing N900 per gallon.

Subsidy Removal: Tinubu Approves CNG Initiative

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) in furtherance of his commitment to easing the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians by reducing energy costs.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, announced this in a statement released yesterday.

He said the transformative initiative was poised to revolutionise the transportation landscape in the country, targeting over 11,500 new CNG-enabled vehicles and 55,000 CNG conversion kits for existing PMS-dependent vehicles, while simultaneously bolstering in-country manufacturing, local assembly and expansive job creation in line with the presidential directive.

Ngelale added that the landmark initiative, which comprised of a comprehensive adoption strategy, would include “empowering workshops programme/nationwide network of workshops, local assembly and job creation as key points of emphasis with an initial focus on mass transit systems and student hubs in order to significantly reduce transit costs for the general populace in the immediate term.”

Nigeria Customs Service Partners Bruit Costaud On Strategic Communication Advocacy Efforts

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering its communication and policy advocacy endeavors, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is set to partner with Bruit Costaud, an affiliate of Ballard Partners United States of America (USA), a renowned public relations firm on strategic communication.

This collaboration is expected to pave the way for enhanced revenue generation and collection, as well as efficient smuggling prevention and suppression.

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, while receiving the Bruit Costaud team, led by former minister of Information and Culture, who is the Senior Consultant, Government Affairs, Bruit Costaud, Lai Mohammed, said the NCS is optimistic that this collaboration will mark the beginning of a fruitful relationship, capitalising on the wealth of experience and innovative strategies brought forth by Bruit Costaud.

Adeniyi said this venture is expected to plant the seeds of effective communication on fertile ground, reaping benefits for both the Nigeria Customs Service and the public it serves.

He stressed the significance of aligning an organisation’s vision with its goals, a field he is familiar with.

He highlighted the importance of strategic communication in governance and lobbying, elucidating that the process involves influencing courses of action rather than just government and legislative lobbying.

Adeniyi commended Bruit Costaud for their track record and diverse expertise, noting that the collaboration will tap into their rich experience to advance the NCS’s objectives.

Gov Zulum Releases N10m To Wounded Soldiers ln Borno.

Babagana Umara Zulum, Borno State Governor, has approved the release of 10 million naira as relief package to soldiers wounded during battles in Borno.

The relief package was a fulfillment of a pledge by Governor Zulum two months ago at a Sallah launch organised by the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja.Borno State Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman A. Tar assisted by the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Barrister Mustapha Ali Busuguma delivered the Governor’s gift to the GOC 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Peter Malla at the 7 Div headquarters in Maiduguri on Saturday, August 19? 2023.

“We are here to fulfil the pledge made by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum. You may recall that the Governor was here on a Sallah day for an event, during which he expressed the commitment of the Borno State Government to the welfare of our troops and pledged a donation of N10m to wounded soldiers. This morning he dispatch us to come and deliver the gift.” Prof. Tar said.

