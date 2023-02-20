Today’s Headlines:INEC To Get Poll Allocation From CBN Tuesday;Soyinka Disowns Post Endorsing Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

INEC To Get Poll Allocation From CBN Tuesday

The Independent National Electoral Commission has expressed hope that its cash request presented to the Central Bank of Nigeria would be met on or before Tuesday.

Source: Punch paper

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Committee on Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, disclosed this to our correspondent on Sunday.

The commission had earlier said it presented its cash requirement for prosecuting the forthcoming elections to the CBN, in face of shortage or scarcity of naira notes in circulation.

Photos Credit: Google

Soyinka Disowns Post Endorsing Tinubu

Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has disowned a statement on social media linking him to the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

The social media post also purportedly indicated that the elder statesman described the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, in uncharitable words.

Source: Punch paper

The statement had claimed that Soyinka said, “Quote me anywhere, Nigerians don’t need the like of Atiku and Obasanjo to lead them again. We have tested the two: Atiku is corrupt and Obasanjo is a liar. Both of them are greedy and self-centered.

150 APC supporters defect to PDP in Sokoto

No fewer than 150 supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Sokoto State on Sunday decamped to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Source: Punch paper

The Chairman of the Atiku/Ubandoma Campaign Committee in Sokoto, Alhaji Isah Madorawa, received the defectors who are from Raha village, Dingyadi/Badawa ward in the Bodinga Local Government Area of the state.

The APC supporters were led to join the PDP by Mallam Dansule Abubakar, who is the chairman of Raha B polling area.

Receiving them, Madorawa said, “The PDP is the only organised and respected party that can redeem Nigerians from suffering and the poor governance created by APC-led administration in the country.

Four killed after disbandment of Ebubeagu — Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Sunday stated that four persons have so far lost their lives barely some days after the disbandment of the Ebubeagu security outfit by the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki.

Source: Vanguard papers

The Governor stated this while briefing men shortly after a marathon meeting with security chiefs at the Muhammadu Buhari Lounge of the Ebonyi International Airport in Ezza South Local Government Area of the State

Umahi who stated that desperation on the part of politicians was the reason behind some of the attacks and violence recorded in the State, called on security operatives, including men of the vigilante groups not to infringe on the rights of any Ebonyi person

He stated that the establishment of two vigilante groups will further aid the policing of the State, especially during this period of elections.

WaterGo (

)