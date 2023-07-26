Today’s Headlines:INEC Can’t Defend Tinubu On Drug -Atiku Tells Tribunal; Emefiele Pleads Not Guilty

INEC Can’t Defend Tinubu On Drug, Dual Citizenship Offences, Atiku Tells Tribunal

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, has told the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lacks legal right to defend the President-elect, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, in the drug and dual citizenship accusations against him.

Atiku described INEC as a meddlesome interloper in its defence of Tinubu on the latter’s qualifications for the last presidential election.

He accused the electoral body of being a busy-body and fishing in another person’s troubled water.

INEC Counsel, Mr Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, had moved a motion on notice praying the Court to strike out some of the allegations Atiku made against Tinubu in his petition.

The electoral body pleaded with the court to strike out 32 allegations made against Tinubu by Atiku which among others, comprised forfeiture of $460,000 in the United States of America (USA) over drug offence, possession of Guinean Passport and allegiance to a foreign country.

Atiku had in the petition challenged the declaration of Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the joint winner of the February 25 presidential election.

INEC said that the allegations which formed 32 paragraphs in the Atiku’s petition should be discontenced by the Court for various reasons comprising lack of jurisdiction.

Emefiele pleads not guilty

The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele on Tuesday, pleaded not guilty before a Federal High Court Lagos, to a charge of illegal possession of firearms brought against him by the Ministry of Justice.

Vanguard earlier reported Emefiele arrived at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos for his alleged gun possession trial.

Fuel Subsidy was scam, used to defraud Nigerians — Bauchi Gov

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has reiterated that the fuel subsidy regime in the country, when it lasted, was nothing but a scam used to defraud Nigerians.

The Governor, therefore, threw his weight behind the total removal of the subsidy, assuring that it is the best thing to have happened to Nigeria and Nigerians because, according to him, “the end will definitely justify the means.”

The Governor was speaking on Tuesday when he flagged off the usage of 30 Hiace Buses procured to increase the fleet of the State-owned Bauchi State Transport Corporation, popularly called Yankari Express.

He said, “The subsidy was a fraud. It is not something we can play politics with. It is not beneficial to the local people of the country; that was the reason we supported the initiative irrespective of the fact that we are in the opposition.”

He added that it is an excellent initiative, and we can see that the new Government is starting with the need to give all justice and equity, he is carrying all of us along together, and we are going with him so far, so good. We will support him, as I said, so long as it is for the benefit of the people.

Bala Mohammed said that “I want to commend the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for calling all the Governors to Abuja I, as your representative, was there, and we all agreed that the palliation will reach the people down to the local level.”

He assured that very soon, there will be big buses that will convey civil servants from their houses to the offices and back home and students from all corners to their various schools and back home daily.

The Governor expressed optimism that with the additional new buses, Yankari Express will be able to expand its routes locally and nationwide, stressing that it is a service to humanity assisted by the government.

Bala Mohammed expressed his happiness with the massive support his administration receives from the people of the state led by the traditional rulers assuring that he will not disappoint them.

He said that the State Government is to procure grains and essential commodities for distribution to citizens as part of measures to cushion the hardship occasioned by the recent fuel subsidy removal.

Similarly, the Governor added that plans are underway by the State Government to provide several public transports, including tricycles and commercial motorcycles, to create job opportunities and address transportation challenges.

Bala Mohammed, who is a member of the Presidential Parliativive Distribution Committee, acknowledged that citizens across the country are experiencing difficulties hence the move to partner with an indigenous firm in procuring the buses at the sum of four hundred and eighty million nairas with an agreement of refunding twenty million nairas on monthly basis.

Bala Mohammed also said the move was to create job opportunities and reduce the cost of inter-state transportation, which is not affordable by the common citizens.

He used the opportunity to commend the effort of the federal government to commence total reconstruction of Bauchi-Gombe Road to ensure the safety of commuters.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Alhaji Aliyu Sulaiman, applauded the state government for investing in critical sectors of the economy and called for proper utilization of the buses provided.

The General Manager of Yankari Express commended the government for supporting the company in procuring the vehicles, which he said will go a long way in complementing the company’s services.

Some of the commuters who described the gesture as commendable emphasized the need to use the vehicles for the purpose they were meant for.

Truck crushes Ogun monarch to death

A liquor-laden truck on Tuesday crushed a traditional ruler of the Onibuku community in Ado/Odo-Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Abraham Bankole, to death.

The monarch was reported to have died in the accident on the Idi-Iroko expressway, close to Winners Chapel, Sango-Ota.

The incident was reported to have occurred when a moving truck with registration number EPE 252 XF, belonging to Rocket Jinja Liquor matched on him while he was trying to come down from a tricycle, popularly known as Keke Marwa.

According to an eyewitness who does not want to be mentioned, Oba Bankole died instantly after the truck hit the tricycle in which the monarch was from behind.

The source said the monarch fell while trying to escape, but, was killed by the truck.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the incident.

