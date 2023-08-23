Today’s Headlines:﻿Imo Guber 23: Beware of Counterfeits, Otti Warns; 2027:LP, NNPP, PDP Dismiss Merger Talks

Imo Guber 23: Beware of Counterfeits, Otti Warns

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has clarified the ongoing issues surrounding the authentic governorship candidate for the November 11 election in Imo State. He confirmed that Senator Athan Achonu is the legitimately elected candidate of the Labour Party (LP), chosen through the official primary held in Owerri, the State capital.

During the LP governorship campaign flag-off in Owerri on Tuesday, August 22, Governor Otti addressed the situation. He pointed out that certain politicians in the state are attempting to mislead the people of Imo State by putting forth counterfeit candidates.

Governor Otti categorically stated that, as a member of the LP and part of the team responsible for conducting the primary election that led to Senator Achonu’s selection in Owerri, there should be no bias among LP members in Imo State or elsewhere regarding the true LP governorship candidate.

Furthermore, Governor Otti reassured everyone that there is no need to question the identity of the LP governorship candidate. The Party has officially declared, endorsed, and granted authority to Senator Achonu in the presence of individuals such as Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate, and Comrade Julius Abure, the National Chairman, among others.

In addition, Comrade Julius Abure, the LP National Chairman, expressed the Party’s readiness to assume administrative leadership in Imo State. He highlighted that a survey of the state indicates past administrations have failed to meet the needs of the people.

2027: LP, NNPP, PDP Dismiss Merger Talks

A recent report revealed that presidential candidates from major opposition parties – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) – are considering forming a political alliance or even merging to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) for power. The report mentioned Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso discussing the potential coalition to contest the 2027 election, depending on the court’s decision on their petitions against the ruling party.

The report indicated that the three leaders are waiting to see the outcome of the election petitions before deciding on their next steps. Responding to the news about talks of a merger with Atiku and Kwankwaso, Peter Obi emphasized his party’s commitment to transforming Nigeria from a consumption-based economy to a production-driven one. He reassured party supporters during a rally in Edo State that some of the rumors were unfounded.

Yunusa Tanko, a spokesperson for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LP-PCC), appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today and described the rumored merger between PDP, NNPP, and LP as unachievable. However, he clarified that discussions with ideologically aligned parties remained open.

Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, a former National Chairman of PDP and ex-Governor of Anambra State, expressed his belief that the three parties should have stayed united to secure a decisive victory against the APC.

Dada Olayinka Olabode, the Spokesperson for the Forum of State Chairmen of NNPP, responded to the report by dismissing it as imaginative and emphasized that any merger or alliance consideration must involve proper consultation with the party’s structure.

Olabode highlighted NNPP’s growing popularity and acceptance among Nigerians as a promising political party.

Fear Grips Residents as Louts te Under Lagos Bridge

Residents and pedestrians are currently experiencing fear due to the space beneath the bridge on Obafemi Awolowo Road in Ikeja, Lagos, which has become a gathering spot for both rogues and mentally-ill individuals.

Despite the efforts of the Lagos State Task Force, the location known as Ikeja Under Bridge is also utilized as stalls by street vendors, especially during the evening hours.

In 2020, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu initiated measures that brought order to the bridge; however, the situation has now regressed to its previous state.

During a visit to the bridge on Monday, our correspondent observed that road users frequently feel apprehensive while passing by, especially at night, due to the presence of intimidating troublemakers who are consistently under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Furthermore, it was discovered that vendors pay certain amounts to these troublemakers in exchange for permission to sell their goods beneath the bridge.

Omobolanle, a trader, disclosed that these miscreants subject unsuspecting passersby to sexual harassment at night and also engage in robbery.

One of the individuals seen beneath the bridge, who introduced himself as Sola, explained that he resorts to spending the night there due to the exorbitant cost of renting accommodation.

FCT: Tinubu May Sacrifice Your Job – Atiku’s Aide, Bwala to Wike

According to DAILY POST, Daniel Bwala, a close aide to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has issued a stern warning to the newly appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in relation to his proposed demolition plans. Bwala cautioned Wike that his intentions to carry out demolitions might backfire, potentially leading to Wike being left to face the consequences alone. Bwala emphasized that this kind of demolition activity would directly contradict the principles upheld by President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, likely causing dissatisfaction within the administration.

In an advisory tone, Bwala urged Wike to adopt a more humble approach to his role, emphasizing the importance of understanding the unique dynamics of the FCT. Through a series of tweets, Bwala stated, “Hello sir, in case you need a refresher course, the basic needs of the residents of the FCT are: affordable healthcare facilities; access to good education facilities; clean sports and recreational centres; an affordable transport services system; efficient and workable street lighting in the city centre and the suburbs; and finally, security.

Bwala’s message continued, “You came with a bullish and vendetta spirit, venting fire and brimstone about demolition and revocation of titles. Abuja is not Port Harcourt.

“If you create chaos in the city, you will jeopardise your principal’s interests, and he will be forced to sacrifice your job. You will learn humility on the job.”

