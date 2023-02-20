Today’s Headlines:I’m suffering, my family can’t cook– Kalu, Obi’s presidency is about Nigeria-Ortom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira scarcity: I’m suffering, my family can’t cook – Orji Kalu

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu said his family he and his family have been faced with the challenge of cash scarcity, adding that his could not get enough money to cook recently.

Kalu disclosed this in an interview on Channels Television’s programme, The 2023 Verdict on Monday.

“You can see the policy is right but I don’t keep money in my house. I am suffering. The other day, my house manager told my wife in Abuja that we have no money to cook food. My wife was virtually roaming around and we feed over 250 people every day. It is a problem to me and to everybody.”

Kalu lamented the scarcity of the naira owing to the currency redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The former Abia State governor rued the scarcity of banknotes following the CBN’s currency redesign policy.

Obi’s presidency is not about party, it’s about Nigeria — Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has reiterated his support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi adding that he is ready to sacrifice his senatorial ambition in the National Assembly elections this Saturday if it will ensure the victory of the former Anambra governor.

Ortom disclosed this while addressing members of the Igbo community in the State on Monday.

He also called on the Igbos to take this opportunity at their disposal and support the LP presidential candidate in order to unite the country.

His words; “For me, it’s not even that I’m contesting an election. Yes, the form was bought for me by the people of Benue State. I’ve gone round; they have accepted that they will vote for me.

But if I’m to sacrifice my senatorial ambition for Peter Obi to win, so shall it be,” he said to loud cheers from the crowd.

“I know that if [any group of] people are connected in this world, they are the Igbo. This is the opportunity you have to say that an Igbo man from the South East is president.

So, let us not miss this opportunity that God himself is providing. The youth have told me, my own people have told me – stakeholders here, traditional rulers, party people across party lines. Obi’s matter is not about APC or PDP or SDP or any other party. It’s about Nigeria.”

His endorsement of Obi came after months of refusal to support the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, whose emergence in May 2022 has been generated controversies in recent times.

APC, PDP, NNPP deploy over 1.5m polling unit agents

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday released a summary polling unit and collation centre agents submitted by political parties for the 2023 general elections.

A total of 1,574,301 party polling unit agents and 68,057 collation agents were submitted to INEC by political parties.

In summary, the ruling All Progressives Congress deployed 176,223 party polling unit agents; the Peoples Democratic Party, 176,558; and the New Nigeria Peoples Party, 176,200.

Kano State had the highest number of 145,393 party polling unit agents; followed by Lagos, 98,646; and Rivers, 79,795.

Shutting down all Nigeria Varsities over elections illegal – Afe Babalola

Legal luminary and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, has condemned the closure of all universities in Nigeria by the Federal Government over the general elections.

Babalola made the remarks on Monday in Ado-Ekiti at the 5th Induction of 123 medical doctors, who just graduated from ABUAD.

The former Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, said the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu’s directive, through the Executive Secretary, of the National Universities Commission, NUC, Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, was not only illegal, but also needless and most inappropriate.

He noted that the education Minister had no statutory power to direct the NUC to close down the nation’s universities, especially without consultations with stakeholders.

Babalola said the forceful closure of the Nigeria’s universities by the Minister and the NUC, had done incalculable damage to students of Nigerian universities.

“If you want to destroy a nation, you don’t need bayonet, bombs or nuclear warheads. All you need is to destroy the education of the nation. The illegal closure has adversely affected the curriculum, particularly in respect of private universities which are reputed for their predictable academic calendar and absence of strike actions,” Babalola said.

80-year-old woman suffocated in Kwara fire disaster

An octogenarian woman who could not trace the staircase to escape was suffocated to death in a fire disaster that consumed a flat Ilorin on Sunday, the Kwara Fires Service has said.

Spokesperson for the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle said fire-fighters eventually doused the fire and prevented a major disaster in the area.

He said the delay in making a distress call to the fire service enabled the fire to cause severe damage to the building.

Hassan said though the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, it was confined to the first floor of the storey building from where it originated.

“Out of the four flats in the storey building, only one flat was affected,’’ he added.

“In a related development, another fire outbreak was recorded on Sunday at a residential building in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara.

“The fire which resulted from a power surge involved a storey building of about 16 rooms, but only eight rooms were affected.

“Total estimated property saved is N62.8 million, while total estimated property lost is put at N17.2 million.’’ Adekunle said.

Supreme Court Order: Impeachment penalty for disobedience, not public incitement, LP tells El-Rufai

The Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Office, Balogun, Akin Osuntokun, has said the only constitutional means available to checkmate President Muhammadu Buhari, where and if he disobeys the order of the Supreme Court of Nigeria was for the National assembly to initiate an impeachment process.

He said this was the only punitive measure available by the constitution, which is the grand norm of the nation and the process could be initiated by any Nigerian.

Osuntokun said it was far better to initiate such a process than to employ treasonable tactics, an act of undermining the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as was done by the directive of the Kaduna State Governor to its state citizens.

He said the governor should stop posturing as a true supporter of Tinubu when in actual fact he stands with another presidential candidate for the February 25 general election.

“The Open secret, for somebody who is an open promoter of Tinubu, is that he has another candidate different from Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Asked to elucidate on this Osuntokun said, “the open secret is that El Rufai’s implacable affectation of Tinubu fanatic is a false trail.

“I leave it to your imagination who his real candidate is.”

Osuntokun had argued that El-Rufai’s identification with the perpetrators of the various heinous crimes in Kaduna State points to his exact leaning in terms of the presidency.

