Today’s Headlines:I’m Stepping Stone To Igbo Presidency_Atiku;Fani Should Apologise To Me–Atiku

I’m Stepping Stone To Igbo Presidency_Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, insisted that the Igbo could only produce the Nigerian President after he has had a shot at the office.

The former Nigerian Vice President, who spoke in Enugu during his campaign rally said, “When I came to Enugu a few months ago for a town hall meeting, I told you that I am going to be the stepping stone to an Igbo President. And I mean that statement.

“Whether from the South-East or South-South, I am going to make sure that an Igbo becomes President after me as President because the Igbo is a universal race. That’s why I chose an Igbo man from Delta as my running mate.

“As you can see, Nigeria is geared towards a PDP government. So, the next Federal Government is going to be formed by the PDP. I appeal to Enugu people to make sure that you remain in the PDP so that you be in the mainstream and be part of that government.”

He expressed happiness with the crowd of supporters that welcomed him to the event, saying it was evident that the state was for the PDP.

Fani Should Apologise To Me–Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has asked the Director of Special Projects and New media of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode to tender an unreserved public apology to him and the Nigerian military over his claim of a coup plot.

The Department of State Services had on Monday grilled Fani-Kayode for six hours following a series of tweets wherein he claimed that Atiku had met with some army generals with the aim of executing a coup against the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Although Fani-Kayode, after his release said he regretted making the comment and would guard his statements in the future, Atiku said the former minister needs to tender an apology to ensure that he is truly remorseful of his self-confessed lie.

Atiku, in a statement by his special assistant on Public Communication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu said Fani-Kayode’s “regret” was not enough without a public apology issued to Atiku and the military.

He said, “Fani-Kayode’s regret is a step in the right direction, but this is not sufficient. Who exactly is he apologising to? He needs to be specific. He needs to apologise to Waziri Atiku Abubakar for trying to impugn his character. He also needs to apologise to the military for denigrating that revered institution.

Saboteurs Behind Naira, Fuel Crises – Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has attributed the current hardship occasioned by fuel and naira scarcity to the activities of saboteurs.

Gbajabiamila made this known in Lagos on Tuesday, during the launching of the second phase of a transport initiative called “Gbaja Ride”, designed to empower his Surulere constituents .

He said the fuel crisis and the lingering scarcity of naira notes were carefully contrived by some elements to derail the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to achieve political motive.

He said the House of Representatives was working hard to rescue citizens from the current hardships towards bringing relief as soon as possible.

“As your representative and Speaker, I have a good understanding of the current hardships and discomfort being faced by many Nigerians, without exception to my constituents.

ASUU Won’t Go On Strike During My Tenure — Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, said on Tuesday that industrial action by university lecturers, under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, will be a thing of the past if he emerges Nigeria’s President.

Tinubu also promised to build on the developmental programmes of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

He said Buhari’s eight-year reign was a retooling process, adding that he would invest in education, build infrastructure and be prudent, should he be elected as the next president.

Tinubu made the pledge during his presidential campaign at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, the Imo State capital.

He said, “There will no longer be ASUU strike in Nigeria. All courses will be finished as and when due. For instance, all courses slated for four years will be finished at the end of the four years in the university.”

Berating the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Tinubu said, “The PDP stole Nigeria’s treasure. President Buhari’s eight years is a retooling process. The PDP are liars. We will continue with developmental programmes of the APC, it will not stop. Imo is the destination for tourism, we will add value to real estate in Imo State, invest in education, build and reconstruct your roads in Imo. No more issue of ASUU strike. We will be prudent and manage revenue generation capacity, we will bring peace, we will work with the state to ensure security.”

