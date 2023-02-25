Today’s Headlines:I’m Optimistic Of Victory, Atiku Boasts;Buhari Votes In Daura

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I’m Optimistic Of Victory, Atiku Boasts

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday boasted that he would succeed the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd).

He expressed optimism after he voted at his 012 Ajiya Ward in the Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Atiku, accompanied by his first wife, Titi Abubakar, left his Dougirie-Jimetta residence at exactly 9 AM and arrived at his polling unit seven minutes later.

Struggling for space amid surging human traffic, the former Vice President was successfully accredited by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission at 9:10 AM and cast his vote at 9:15 AM.

Decked in a white-green babanriga with a cap to match, Atiku arrived at the polling unit in a Land Cruiser GX-R Aero Sports Utility Vehicle, marked JAD 263 KJ, accompanied by a retinue of domestic aides and associates in 10 other SUVs.

Buhari Votes In Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari has voted at his polling unit in Daura, Katsina state for Saturday’s presidential election.

The president voted at polling unit 003, Sarkin Yarn A ward.

After voting, the president showed off his ballot papers to the voters around his polling unit.

INEC Officials Yet To Arrive Tinubu’s Polling Unit

The presidential election has been delayed at the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s polling unit, Polling Units 085, Ward 3, Sunday Adigun, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Observers, police personnel and journalists were spotted at the scene while the INEC officials were yet to arrive as at 8:51 am

Speaking in an interview with The PUNCH, the Ikeja Local Government Chairman, Mojid Balogun, expressed concern over the late arrival of the INEC officials.

He said, “We are waiting for the electoral officials, we have done our part and we don’t know why they are delaying. I am waiting to receive our candidate before I go to the polling unit.”

Tinubu, who voted at the polling unit 047 during the 2019 general election, is expected to vote at unit 085 of the ward.

A source told our correspondent that the polling unit was changed due to the expansion of people.

EFCC Officials At Tinubu’s Polling Unit

50mindstives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrived at Ward C PU 085 Alausa, Ikeja.

The venue is the PU of All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.

His daughter, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, among other people, is at the unit to cast their vote.

