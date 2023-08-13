Today’s Headlines:I’m Not Yet Back Akeredolu Tells Nigerians;Don’t Despair—Obi Urges Nigerian Youths

l’m not yet back, Still on medical vacation, Akeredolu tells Nigerians

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, of Ondo state, has said that he’s still on medical vacation and not yet back in the country.

Akeredolu, through his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, disowned a video circulating on social media showing his arrival from his medical vacation.

Olatunde in a statement said that the governor is still in Germany, focussing on his full recovery.

The statement reads “Our attention has been drawn to a recent video circulating on social media, suggesting the return of Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, from his medical vacation.

“While we acknowledge the eagerness of the people of the state, as well as supporters and well-wishers from both within and outside the country to have the Governor back, we want to clarify that Governor Akeredolu is currently in Germany, focused on his full recovery.

Don’t Despair—Obi Urges Nigerian Youths

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has urged Nigerian youths to remain positive and hopeful for the coming of a New Nigeria, which, he said, will be anchored on youth development and productivity.

Obi made this call in his message to mark World Youth Day, WYD, on Saturday.

He explained that the current confusion in the polity as well as the economic turmoil in Nigeria should not discourage but rather motivate our youths to remain committed and resolute in the struggle for a new and better Nigeria.

He said, “Unless we remain committed to the struggle for a better nation, we will not be able to achieve the New Nigeria of our dreams.

“We must remain resilient and persevere against every hardship and obstacle on our journey to a new nation.

Kill Corruption Not Nigerians, Tunde Tells Tinubu

Senior Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as the Latter Rain Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Sunday, lamented that the subsidy removal is having adverse effects on Nigerians just as he urged President Bola Tinubu to tackle corruption and not Nigerians.

On the fuel subsidy removal and its harsh economic impact on Nigerians, Bakare said: “Mr President, kill corruption, and not Nigerians. No economy can thrive on impunity”

Speaking on the theme ‘Vice, virtue and time: The three things that shall never stand still’ at the church auditorium, located on Kuditat Abiola way, Ikeja in Lagos, the cleric faulted the proposed military intervention in Niger Republic by ECOWAS.

He said: “Local support for Nigeria by Nigeriens is at an all-time low. It is, therefore, counter-productive to engage in a warfare. While we condemn coup d’etat in West Africa, we recognize that the situation calls for deep, introspection on the part of African leaders.

We call upon Nigeria at this time to provide good leadership. The real question is whether President Tinubu has capacity to provide the moral leadership even in the domestic context.”

Olawepo-Hashim Cautions Tinubu Against Military Action

A former Presidential Candidate, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has appealed to Nigeria’s President and Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), to have a rethink on the decision to commit Nigeria troops to the invasion of Niger in pursuant of the ECOWAS’ resolution to reinstate the ousted civilian government in the country.

According to a statement from his media office in Abuja on Sunday, Mr. Olawepo-Hashim explained that though “the invasion of Niger Republic may achieve the objective of removing the military Junta in Niamey, it has the potential of escalating the security problem in the North West and North East of Nigeria as the remnant of the fleeing men loyal to the Junta will hibernate in forests between Nigeria and Niger to escalate what the bandits have been doing to Nigeria in the past few years.”

After the country’s military chiefs defied an ultimatum to restore the elected president, leaders of the West Africa’s regional bloc at the second extra-ordinary summit on the crisis in Abuja last Thursday maintained that it is seeking a diplomatic solution but has not ruled out using force to resolve the crisis saying all options are still being explored. It is also demanding the unconditional release and reinstatement of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

