Today’s Headlines:I’m Loyal To Obaseki Despite My Ambition_Shaibu;Ohanaeze Asks Tinubu To Free Kanu

I Am loyal To Obaseki Despite My Ambition_ Shaibu

In a display of loyalty, Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has reaffirmed his allegiance to Governor Godwin Obaseki amidst recent tensions. Shaibu emphasized that loyalty transcends personal ambitions, highlighting the strength of their bond.

Shaibu who spoke on Sunday at the 32nd anniversary of Edo State, held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, Edo State, described the governor as his elder brother.

This is coming following weeks of dispute between the governor and his deputy. The deputy had gone to a Federal High in Abuja and obtained an injunction to stop the governor and state assembly of plots to impeach him.

He said, “My loyalty to the governor remains absolute. I see that everybody is doing solidarity. I am also in solidarity with the governor. I am also declaring my unalloyed loyalty to the governor and nothing more.”

As for the issues that are around town when I was away, I really would not want to talk about them especially about the governor. He is my elder brother and boss and I don’t think I should talk about anything.

“And if I have issues with him, I think it is better settled at home and not in the media. I am well brought up.

Ohanaeze Asks Tinubu To Free Kanu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has for the umpteenth time called on President Bola Tinubu to unconditionally release leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation at the weekend declared its readiness to sign an indemnity agreement for the Federal Government to free the detained self-determination agitator.

This is as the group plans to honour some Igbo heroes and special allies of Ndigbo at the 2023 Igbo Day celebration in Enugu in September.

Chairman of the Central Planning Committee for the 2023 Igbo Day, Prof. Fred Eze disclosed that the event will be chaired by foremost Igbo philanthropist, Prince Arthur Eze.

Details from Ohanaeze’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia listed those to be bestowed with the post-humous awards to include Nigeria’s first President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe; first Nigerian Military General and Head of State, Maj. Gen. J. T. U. Aguiyi-Ironsi; head ofsState of defunct Republic of Biafra, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu; second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex. Ekwueme; Governor of Eastern Region, Dr. Akan.

We need to take bold decisions to build strong nation -Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said a bold decision needs to be taken with collective sacrifices to build a strong nation.

President Tinubu who said Nigeria can no longer continue to be indebted to foreign countries spoke in Abuja at the 63rd Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

According to him, “to build a great nation, we must make bold decisions; even though it may be painful at the moment, it is not about you and me. It is about our generation yet unborn.”

Tinubu, who declared the cinference open said there was hope for a great Nigeria and called for the cooperation and support of private sector operators.

“It is a shame not to have electricity for most homes in Nigeria. It is unacceptable, and we must vanish it,” President Tinubu stated and added that the NBA is strategic in building the nation.

“You are learned, and I want to learn. What is it that I am doing right, let me know so that I do better, and whatever I am doing wrong, tell me, and I will change”, he charged the NBA.

Ribadu, Badaru, Matawalle, Lokpobiri, Kyari Storm N’ Delta Creeks

An oil theft situation assessment delegation deployed to the Niger Delta by President Bola Tinubu, at the weekend, promised tough times for the oil thieves in the region.

The delegation, led by the national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, minister of Defence, Malam Muhammed Badaru, service chiefs, and the minister of state for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, discovered an illegal oil connection in Owaza in Abia, which is causing the country an average of $7.2 million monthly losses, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. stated yesterday.

It added that the clandestine refineries, illegal bunkering operations and environmental devastation the team saw collectively translated into severe economic losses for the nation.

This is coming barely 24 hours after a similar delegation inspected the Port Harcourt Refinery and Petrochemicals Complex to assess start-up readiness.

The team visited the Trans-Niger Pipeline Right of Way in Owaza, Abia where an array of dismantled illegal connections were observed.

The federal authorities bemoaned the economic woes of the country resulting from the activities of the unscrupulous elements and warned that no effort would be spared to completely rid the nation’s oil industry of sharp practices associated with crude oil and petroleum.

