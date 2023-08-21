Today’s Headlines:I’m In Abuja To Fix FCT, Not To Fly Party Flags-Wike;AGF Fagbemi Assumes Office

I’m In Abuja To Fix FCT, Not To Fly Party Flags, Declares Wike

Barr. Nyesome Wike, the newly inaugurated Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has ruled out the idea of his impending defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as some have anticipated.

Wike, the sole opposition party representative in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet, declared he was in the FCT to bring the benefits of democracy to the territory and restore it to its former grandeur.

In his first press conference, the minister unveiled a 10-point agenda that included, among other deliverables, security, city sanitation, preservation of the Abuja Master Plan, infrastructure development, restoration of green areas, removal of shanties, blocking revenue leaks, and ground rent payments Payment, among other deliverables.

The minister gave this hint while fielding questions from newsmen on the party flags he is likely to fly as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, saying, FCT residents should be more worried about burning issues needing urgent intervention and not the party flag he will be flying.

New AGF Lateef Fagbemi assumes Office

The new Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has assumed his office.

Mr Fagbemi reported at the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja on Monday after he was sworn in by President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

The senior lawyer, who is the 24th 2person to hold the office, arrived at the ministry at 3:10 p.m. and was received by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Beatrice Jeddy-Agba; directors and heads of agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Notable among the heads of agencies under the ministry are: Buba Marwa, Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Tony Ojukwu, Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Mrs Jeddy-Agba conducted Mr Fagbemi around his office, introducing the new AGF to directors and heads of agencies under the ministry.

Mr Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), assumes office as Nigeria’s 24th Attorney-General, succeeding Abubakar Malami, who served in President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime for nearly eight years.

ISIS, ISWAP terrorists may attack Lagos, Sokoto – Fani-Kayode Warns

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode has warned that Nigerian border states might be vulnerable to terrorists’ attacks.

Fani-Kayode said Sokoto and Lagos States might be vulnerable to ISIS and ISWAP terrorists’ attacks if Niger Republic and its allies opened up their corridors to the terrorists.

He warned that some of these terrorists have infiltrated Niger State and some States in the Southwest.

Tweeting, Fani-Kayode wrote: “If Niger Republic and her allies deliberately open a corridor for the elements of ISIS, AQIM, ISWAP etc to move into Benin and Togo, ECOWAS’ weakest link, then the whole of Nigeria’s western borders, from Sokoto to Lagos, would be vulnerable to terrorist attacks.

“Already some of the elements have penetrated into Niger State, around Borgu and Shiriro, very close to Benin Republic and some states in the South West of Nigeria.”

Ilorin Not For Muslims Only_OPC

The Oodua Peoples Congress has advised that the capital of Kwara State should be relocated from Ilorin if Muslims continue to insist that Ilorin is an Islamic city and that traditional religious worshippers are not allowed to practise their faith.

The Kwara State Coordinator of the OPC New Era, Bayo Fabiyi, made the call in a statement on Sunday.

“There are Muslims in other places cohabiting with others without crises or disturbances.

“Therefore, if Ilorin is the only place where isese becomes a challenge, the status of Ilorin as a state capital should be changed while the ancient town can be allowed to remain purely an Islamic place because of all towns in Kwara, only Ilorin is where Islamic extremism thrives,” he said.

Fabiyi, however, called for patience and tolerance on the part of traditionalists, saying they should not fight back.

Meanwhile, traditional worshippers in Ekiti State, on Sunday, renewed their call on the state government to declare August 20 a national public holiday for Isese festival.

The traditional worshippers lauded the governments of Lagos, Osun, Oyo and Ogun states who had recognised the day and declared a holiday.

