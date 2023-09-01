Today’s Headlines:I’m Happy With What Happened In Gabon- Fayose, Tinubu Approve 5m Pairs Of Eyeglass

I’m Very Happy With What Happened In Gabon- Fayose

Photo credit: channels television

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, says he is pleased with developments in Gabon following soldiers’ seizure of power in the oil-rich Central African country.

In an exclusive interview on Channels Television’s Hard Copy on Friday, Fayose said that while he does not support military intervention in politics, he believes the recent wave of coups across the continent is the result of the sit-tight syndrome.

“I am very happy with what happened in Gabon, I don’t like military incursions in politics,” he said.

(Photo credit: Google)

Tinubu Approves 5m Pairs Of Eyeglasses

Photo credit: punch newspaper

President Bola Tinubu has approved a partnership between the Federal Ministry of Health’s national eye health programme and the Peek Vision Foundation to provide more than five million pairs of eyeglasses to Nigerians with sight impairments.

Tinubu made the announcement in Abuja on Friday during a courtesy visit by Andrew Bastawrous, CEO of the foundation and co-founder of the Vision Catalyst Fund.

The President said he was motivated to support the initiative because of his personal experience with eye health.

Lagos-Abuja To Take Four Hours Through Supersonic Highways- Umahi

Photo credit: channels television

The Minister of Works, David Umahi has said that the proposed Lagos 4th Mainland Bridge Supersonic Highway will make travelling from Lagos to Abuja a four-hour journey.

The Minister stated this during a visit to Ogun and Oyo states on Thursday in continuation of his highway inspection tour, according to a statement by the Director Press and Public Relations unit of the Ministry of Works, Blessing Lere-Adams on Friday. During a meeting with the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun in his Office in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Umahi was quoted to have said, “Let me announce to you that Lagos proposed 4th Mainland Bridge Supersonic Highway will take four hours to drive from Lagos to Abuja.

Niger Groups To Protest, Demand French Troopz Departure

Photo credit: punch newspaper

Niger braced Friday for a weekend of planned anti-French rallies as tensions mount between the country’s new military rulers and its traditional ally.

A coalition of civil society groups opposed to the presence of French forces in Niger has called a three-day sit-in, starting Friday.

The protest, organised by the M62 grouping, is set to take place in central Niamey to demand the departure of the French contingent.

