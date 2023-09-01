Today’s Headlines:I’m Happy With What Happened In Gabon—AF;PDP Handling Wike’s Issue With Tact–Lere

I’m Very Happy With What Happened In Gabon—Ayodele Fayose

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, says he is pleased with developments in Gabon following soldiers’ seizure of power in the oil-rich Central African country.

In an exclusive interview on Channels Television’s Hard Copy on Friday, Fayose said that while he does not support military intervention in politics, he believes the recent wave of coups across the continent is the result of the sit-tight syndrome.

“I am very happy with what happened in Gabon, I don’t like military incursions in politics,” he said.

The military officers had on Wednesday toppled Gabon’s President, Ali Bongo, who has been in power for 14 years, hours after he was declared the victor in Saturday’s elections.

But Fayose does not see such happening in Nigeria despite the shortcomings in the country’s democratic journey.

PDP Handling Wike’s Issue With Tact–Lere

The Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Lere Oyewumi, has stated that the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is handling issues related to the conduct of former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, with tact.

Oyewumi, the senator representing Osun West Senatorial District of Osun State, maintained that removing any person from the party was often politicised and insisted that the leadership of the party knew the right decision to take.

He made this known while responding to questions raised by journalists during a press conference in Ikire on Friday.

There have been calls for the suspension of Nyesom Wike, a prominent PDP chieftain and now serving Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, under President Bola Tinubu.

Daniel Bwala, a former aide to Abubakar Atiku, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, had stated on national television that Wike would be expelled from the party at an appropriate time.

Tinubu Approves Sack of Gwandu As EVC/CEO Of NASENI

President Bola Tinubu has approved the termination of the appointment of Dr Bashir Gwandu as Executive Vice-Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

A release issued on Friday by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, announced the termination of the tenure of Gwandu as EVC/CEO of NASENI.

In his place, the president approved the appointment of 32-year-old Khalil Suleiman Halilu as the new Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of NASENI.

By his appointment, Halilu will serve for an initial term of five years in accordance with the relevant sections of the NASENI Act, 2014.

FAAN Earns 60% Revenue From Lagos – Keyamo

The Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has revealed that 60 percent of the revenue from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is derived from Lagos State.

Keyamo, who stated this on Thursday during his facility visit to Lagos Airport, expressed the Federal Government’s desire to optimise the generating capacity of FAAN.

In a statement issued on Friday by Odutayo Oluseyi, the ministry’s Head of Press and Public Affairs, he added that this necessitates optimal use of the new terminal.

Expressing the Federal Government’s desire to optimise the generating capacity of FAAN, the minister highlighted the features of the new terminal, noting that the new terminal has 60 check-in points and can accommodate a lot of traffic.

