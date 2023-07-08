Today’s Headlines:I’m happy to partner with you – Peter Obi celebrates Baba-Ahmed on his birthday, Otti Swears In New Commissioners, assigns them offices in Abia

I’m Happy To Partner With You—Peter Obi To Datti

Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, has revealed he is happy to partner with Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, his Vice Presidential running mate in the last election, insisting the collaboration could see youths take back their country to build the New Nigeria of their dreams.

Obi made the assertions in a congratulatory message to Baba-Ahmed, who marked his birthday on Friday.

The former Anambra State governor said he joined millions of Nigerians to celebrate his colleague’s immeasurable contributions to the country.

Otti Swears In New Commissioners, assigns them offices in Abia

New Commissioners have been sworn in by Governor Alex Otti, after their confirmation by the State’s House of Assembly in Abia State.

The swearing-in was performed by the Governor at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Umuahia.

In his speech during the event, Otti charged the new commissioners to work in line with his administration’s vision of delivering a new Abia State.

He encouraged them to utilize their jobs in writing their names in gold by playing important roles in the rebuilding of Abia, especially in areas of critical infrastructure.

Tinubu hails Senegalese president for not seeking third term

President Bola Tinubu on Friday praised the decision of his Senegalese counterpart, Macky Sall, not to seek a third term in office after the end of his tenure.

He said Sall’s decision puts national interest above personal ambition and sets a commendable tone in West Africa, which has recently been the subject of undemocratic regime change.

“With this singular decision, President Sall chose the stability, security, and economic well-being of his people over and above narrow personal interest,” Tinubu said in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Dele Alake.

Troops Rescue 24 Kidnap Victims, Kill Bandits In Zamfara

Troops of tion Hadarin Daji on Friday rescued 24 abductees in the Kabugu Lamba, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The troops received an intelligent report on a bandit hideout at Kabugu Lamba forest where kidnapped victims were concentrated, Channels Television was reliably informed.

Kidnap victims rescued by troops of tion Hadarin Daji in Zamfara State on Friday, July 7, 2023.

A military source told our correspondent that the troops responded swiftly with a fighting patrol to the general area.

