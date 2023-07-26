Today’s Headlines:I’ll Walk Naked If Obi Wins At Tribunal- Charly Boy, Benin President Visits Tinubu

I’ll Walk Naked Of Obi Wins At Tribunal- Charly Boy

Photo credit: daily post

Maverick singer, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has vowed to walk naked on the street if the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, wins at the election Tribunal.

DAILY POST recalls that Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and was subsequently sworn-in as president on May 29.

Obi and his party, LP, are currently in court challenging the victory of President Tinubu.

(Photo credit: Google)

Benin President Visits Presidential Villa

Photo credit: channels television

President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic has arrived at the Presidential Villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Talon, who arrived at the Villa around 4:43 pm, was visiting Abuja a second time in nine days, having visited on July 18 along with two other colleague-presidents, Mohamed Bazoum of Niger and Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau.

The meeting follows reports of Bazoum being held by disgruntled members of the elite Presidential Guard, who in turn were given an “ultimatum” by the army, according to a source close to the West African country’s leader.

3 Reportedly Shot Dead As Protest Rocks Enugu

Photo credit: daily post

Tension has heightened in Enugu State following the alleged killing of three residents as protests hit the Coal City metropolis.

DAILY POST had reported that traders took to the streets Wednesday morning protesting the sealing of their shops by the State government for not opening for business on Monday.

However, the protest is said to have turned violent, with at least three persons reportedly shot dead.

Biden’s Son Pleads Not Guilty On Tax Charges As Deal Derails

Photo credit: channels television

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter pleaded not guilty to minor tax offences Wednesday as a deal with federal prosecutors crumbled in a Delaware court.

The surprise move came after Judge Maryellen Noreika raised questions over the original deal — under which Hunter Biden had agreed to enter a guilty plea and admit to illegal gun possession — and effectively placed it on hold. Biden, 53, whose legal troubles have cast a shadow over his father’s reelection campaign, had reached an agreement with prosecutors that he would be sentenced to probation on two tax avoidance counts.

