Today’s Headlines:I’ll Not Disappoint Tinubu, Senate–Keyamo;No plot To Impeach Deputy Gov_Obaseki

I’ll Not disappoint Tinubu, Senate – Keyamo

Mr Festus Keyamo, ministerial nominee for Delta, on Monday said that he would not disappoint President Bola Tinubu for nominating him as minister designate.

Keyamo, a former Minister of State for Employment, Labour and Productivity, also thanked the Senate for its magnanimous consideration, saying he would not disappoint the parliament.

He made this known while briefing newsmen in Abuja after his screening.

Keyamo said: “I thank the Senate for their magnanimous consideration and I also want to thank Mr President for his complete benevolence in giving me this rare opportunity to serve this nation.

“I cannot thank him enough. I want to make it clear that I will not disappoint Mr President; I will not disappoint the Senate; I promise, I will not. He said he had learnt some lessons.

No plot to impeach Deputy Governor_Obaseki

Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki has stated that there is no plan to impeach his Deputy Comrade Philip Shaibu.

The Governor however noted the move by Shaibu to seek a court order to stop his purported impeachment is preemptive ahead of his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also, leaders of Edo North senatorial district of Shaibu distanced themselves from his governorship ambition, warning the Deputy Governor against fueling the crisis in the State

The Governor, while briefing journalists in Benin City during a visit by the Edo North leaders, said the Deputy Governor has been actively engaging with senior actors both at the national and state level of the APC, negotiating his way into their party, adding that he is at the verge of finalizing moves to defect to the APC.

He said: “Let me put it on record that I am not aware of any plot or any scheme to impeach the Deputy Governor Comrade Philip Shaibu. I have also checked and there was no such plan.

Senate Confirms 45 of 48 Ministerial Nominees

The Senate has completed screening 45 of President Bola Tinubu’s 48 nominations for ministerial positions.

The Senate confirmed 45 of the nominations as cabinet members during its session on Monday, August 7.

Three of the nominees, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Stella Okotete (Delta State), and Abubakar Danladi (Taraba State), are still undergoing security clearance. The nominations were put to a series of voice votes by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The announcement of the confirmation comes more than a week after Tinubu sent a 28-member list to the red chamber for approval on July 27.

The confirmed Ministers are:

Abubakar Kyari (Borno)

Abubakar Momoh (Edo)

Nyesom Wike – Rivers

Engr Joseph Utserv (Benue)

Senator John Owan Enoh (Cross River)

Hon Bello Mohammad (Sokoto)

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa)

Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi)

Uju Kennedy Ohaneye (Anambra)

Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Ondo)

Nkieruka Onyejeocha (Abia)

Dr Betta Edu (Cross River State)

Imaan Sulieman Ibrahim (Nasarawa)

David Umahi (Ebonyi)

Adebayo Olawale Edun (Ogun)

Arch. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa (Katsina)

Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji (Enugu)

Mr Dele Alake (Ekiti)

Waheed Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo)

Mohammed Idris (Niger)

Prof Ali Pate (Bauchi)

Dr Doris Anite Uzoka (Imo)

Lateef Fabemi SAN (Kwara)

Rt Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo (Akwa Ibom)

Hannatu Musawa (Katsina)

Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe)

Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (Niger)

Hieneken Lokpobiri (Bayelsa)

Alkali Ahmed Saidu (Gombe)

Dr Tanko Sununu (Kebbi)

Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi)

Bello Matawalle (Zamfara)

Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun)

Simon Bako Lalong (Plateau)

Abdullahi Tijani Muhammad Gwarzo (Kano)

Bosun Tijani (Ogun)

Dr Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure (Kano)

Dr Iziaq Salako (Ogun)

Dr Tunji Alausa (Lagos)

Lola Ade-John (Lagos)

Prof Tahir Mamman SAN (Adamawa)

Zephaniah Jisalo (FCT)

Uba Maigari Ahmadu (Taraba)

Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu (Kogi)

Festus Keyamo SAN (Delta)

FG Makes a U-turn, Withdraws Suit Against NLC, TUC

The Federal Government has withdrawn its suit against the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.

The Federal Ministry of Justice in a letter dated August 7, 2023, and addressed to the Nigeria Labour Congress through their counsel, Femi Falana, SAN, said the contempt proceedings filed against the congress for embarking on a nationwide protest last week Wednesday had been overtaken by events and such no longer stands.

The ministry in the letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Beatrice Jeddy-Agba said the ministry filed the contempt proceedings before the interventions of the President, Bola Tinubu, and the National Assembly.

The message which was addressed to NLC’s counsel, Femi Falana reads, “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Justice has been drawn to the Communique issued by the Nigeria Labour Congress on 3 August 2023 wherein NLC announced the suspension of its nationwide protests and criticised the contempt summons issued by the National Industrial Court (*Court”), amongst other issues.

Kindly recall the exchange of correspondence between the Ministry and your Office on the need for compliance with the extant court orders, restraining industrial action of any kind on the part of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress. The position of the Ministry was informed by the need to safeguard the integrity of the court and prevent avoidable service disruption or damages to public facilities.

