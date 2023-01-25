This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:I’ll Make Abia Major Exporter_Tinubu;Shettima Visits Gov Fayose In Lagos

I’ll Make Abia Major Exporter_Tinubu

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has promised to make Abia State a major exporter of manufactured goods if elected.

He stated this on Tuesday while addressing a mammoth crowd at the party’s presidential rally at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

The former Lagos State governor commended Abians for their work rate and promised to create a conducive environment that will enable them to thrive in whatever they choose to do.

A statement issued by the Tinubu Media Office and signed by Tunde Rahman quoted Tinubu as saying, “Your state is a centre of production and industry. Today, my hope is renewed that together, we can achieve industrial activity unprecedented in our history.

Shettima Visits Gov Fayose In Lagos

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday, visited the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, in his Lagos residence to seek support ahead of the forthcoming February 25 presidential election in the country.

Shettima made his visitation known through a post he made on his Facebook wall adding pictures of Fayose and himself in his house.

He wrote, “I paid my brother, the former governor of Ekiti State, H.E Ayodele Peter Fayose a visit.

“The great Oshoko welcomed us with warmth and rare camaraderie. Thank you for your support and God bless you for hosting me and my team,” he added.

Speaking on the visitation when an online news platform (not The PUNCH) reached out to him for comment on possible defection to APC especially now that he is unsettled at the Peoples Democratic Party, Fayose said it is normal in election season for politicians looking for support to pay him a visit.

Photo Credit:Google

Why I Declined Chatham House Invitation_ Adebayo

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Adewole Adebayo, has revealed why he decided not to honour the invitation to speak at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, London popularly known as Chatham House.

Adebayo said he decided not to go outside of the shores of the country to speak to the electorates because he has high respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty.

He said this on Monday at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs’ platform for 2023 presidential candidates, with the theme, “The world of Nigeria and Nigeria in the world: Foreign policy as an adjunct of domestic priorities,” held in Lagos.

The SDP flagbearer lamented that Nigeria’s presidential candidates that were in Chatham House in London had, “further ridiculed and devalued the nation before the world by their appearances.”

Labour knocks Govs As States Reject LG Autonomy

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The Trade Union Congress has flayed governors over the failure of state houses of assembly to pass the local government autonomy bill in the ongoing constitution amendment exercise.

The TUC Deputy President, Tommy Etim, who described the development as saddening, said the governors were the enemies of the country.

Sequel to the refusal of the states to pass the bill, the Senate on Tuesday directed the Clerk to the National Assembly to transmit the 35 bills that met the requirement of the provision of section 9(2) of the Constitution to the President for assent.

The Red Chamber further called on Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, and Zamfara assemblies, which had yet to forward their resolutions on the 44 amendments sent to state assemblies, to reconsider their stand on the constitution amendments.

