Today’s Headlines:I’ll Inject $10m Into Abia Economy -Atiku, Looters Raid Shops Homes After Quake

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has pledged to inject $10m into the economy of Abia State if elected into office.

Atiku stated this yesterday at the PDP presidential campaign rally at the Umuahia Township Stadium, Abia State and solicited the votes of the people of the state.

Looters Raid Shops, Homes After Turkey Quake

His bloodied face is instantly visible as he runs down the alley of the old bazaar in the historic city of Antakya, pursued by a shopkeeper with an iron bar, accusing him of looting in the wake of Turkey’s huge earthquake.

Monday’s 7.8-magnitude tremor hit Turkey and Syria, killing nearly 26,000 people and destroying thousands of homes and businesses.

Looters have exploited the tragedy in Turkey, smashing windows with hammers, and taking whatever they can find, including expensive mobile phones.

Buhari Unveils APCs, Others For Police

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has concluded preparation for the visit of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja, to unveil a wide range of operational assets acquired to improve on the operational capabilities of the Nigeria Police Force.

The equipment to be unveiled include 127 vehicles such as Toyota Hilux Pick Up vans, Zahab Classic Pick-up vans, Mikano Rich-6 Pick-up vans, anti-riot water cannons, Armoured Personnel Carriers, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Jeeps, Toyota Coaster buses, Toyota Hiace ambulances, Mikano trucks, and Crowd Control Barriers Vehicles.

How Atiku Will Win Presidential Election, Says Akinjide, Ex-FCT Minister

First of all, as you know, I am a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). We had a very long and deliberate process before we came up with our presidential candidate. At first, the position of the North and Atiku in particular was that if it is going to the South, then it must be zoned to the South-East.

That was his position. By the reason that South-West has done eight years and the South-South has done six years, it is only the South-East from the South that has not had the presidency.

As Nigerians Prepare For Elections, Military Denies Coup

Two weeks to Nigeria’s presidential and legislative elections, the country’s military has denied reports that its officers are planning a coup.

The Defence Headquarters Saturday dismissed the coup report as ‘malicious propaganda’ by ‘unscrupulous elements’.

The Acting Director of Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, a brigadier general, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Osun Amotekun Arrests Man For Stealing In Church

50mindstives of Osun Amotekun corps have arrested a 41-year-old man, Temitope Olojede for suspected theft.

Olojede was arrested on Thursday after operatives received a distress call from residents that he had robbed a church at the Ogo-Oluwa area of Osogbo.

Confirming the arrest to journalists in Osogbo on Saturday, the Osun Amotekun Corps Commander, Brigadier General Bashir Adewinmbi described the suspect as a known culprit who has been terrifying the residents of Ogo-Oluwa Area, Osogbo.

