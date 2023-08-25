Today’s Headlines:I’ll Give Equal Attention To All Sports–Enoh;Ogun Receives FG’s 3,000 Bags Of Rice

I’ll Give Equal Attention To All Sports–Enoh

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, on Friday, hosted Nigeria’s contingent that participated at the Malta Gymstars International Championship in Malta in Abuja.

According to a statement by the Media Aide to the Minister, Kola Daniels, the team of young gymnasts represented Nigeria in the 15 nation championship in Cottonera, Malta.

He said the Nigerian TIG team of seven young gymnasts, led by Coach Tony Asuquo, clinched 23 medals in total.

He said the minister congratulated the contingent on the behalf of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for making Nigeria proud.

The statement said Enoh thanked the TIG Gymnastics club for promoting gymnastics in Nigeria, urging them to keep staying true to their mission.

“On behalf of His Excellency, the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I congratulate you all for the enormous feat. I regard this as a tremendous effort.

“Your private efforts have benefited our country a great deal. It’s amazing what you all have done in faraway Malta.

“I am here to encourage the efforts you’re making as youngsters. We will ensure that no sports suffers neglect, as our attention will spread across all sports, with special attention for the grassroots.

“While education is important, we also want to help budding stars grow their talents and fulfil their potential,” he said.

Enoh added: “We want kids to grow up knowing that, even as a gymnasts, they can get to the world stage and do great things.

“As minister of sports, I will remain very interested and committed to the growth of our youngsters,” he said.

Ogun Receives FG’s 3,000 Bags Of Rice

As part of measures put in place to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy on Nigerians, the Ogun State Government has received 3,000 bags of rice from the Federal Government.

The Secretary to the Government of Ogun State, Tokunbo Talabi, confirmed the receipt of the bags of rice in fulfilment of the Federal Government’s plan to distribute grains to States to mitigate the hardship currently being experienced by the masses.

According to Talabi, “the re-bagging of the grains and repackaging of the commodities are already ongoing before they can be distributed to the masses in due course.”

Talabi had told newsmen that the distribution of the palliatives to Ogun residents would begin soon.

He affirmed that the state government had “received money from the FG for the procurement of grains, part of the money planned for the procurements to be distributed to residents by each state.”

Establish e-Library, Others In Taraba–Kefas

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has called on Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to establish e-library, entrepreneurship training centres in higher education institutions in the state.

Kefas made the call during a visit to the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono, in Abuja, on Friday.

He also solicited for the establishment of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres in the state.

The governor said: “I am here to solicit for the establishment of entrepreneurship centres in Taraba State to be able to train our youths to be self-employed.

“(I am here) to also ask for Computer Based Test centres to be able to accommodate more of our students in writing JAMB and other computer based exams in Taraba, and lastly to ask for an e-library in Taraba.”

“In my agenda, the priority is education, and if you look at our region educationally there is a major problem. We have huge human resources that are untapped and I have discovered that one of the huge reasons for insecurity is lack of education.

“They said in Taraba we have one of the highest numbers of out-of-school children, so if at the primary and secondary levels, we don’t harvest these children, we can’t even invest in the higher institution and you will discover too that your own job will be affected and that is why I declared free and compulsory primary and secondary school education in Taraba and by the grace of God when I am done with the plans I have on ground, I will like you to come and see what we are doing there.

“For the higher institutions, I have also discovered that a lot of our children that their parents cannot afford to pay their school fees, and some of them are dropping out of school. We have some students in school but they are not in school, they don’t attend classes, they are moving about taking all sorts of drugs, to reduce that I have to declare half of school fees in all our tertiary institutions.”

Go After Bandits That Killed Soldiers–CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa, has vowed that the military would hunt down and bring to justice all terrorists, bandits, and enemies of the state.

Musa stated this on Friday in Abuja, at the burial of military personnel who died recently in combat and in the Niger air crash.

The defence chief, who expressed sadness at having to bury his officers and soldiers, said:

“But I want to assure their families that their deaths are not in vain. We appreciate them. We pray for them. We will ensure that those who did this must pay for it.

