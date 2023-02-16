This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:I’ll Be President Tinubu Boasts In Rivers;Amaechi Absent At Tinubu Rivers Rally

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, said on Wednesday that he will be the next president of Nigeria while soliciting the votes of the people of Rivers State.

This is as Tinubu said he was not just looking for power, but that he wants power to be able to change the living conditions of citizens and make Nigeria a prosperous nation.

Tinubu stated this at the APC presidential rally held at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital on Wednesday.

Tinubu, who arrived the venue at about 4pm for an event slated for 10am, was accompanied by the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, National Vice Chairman of the party, South-South, Chief Victor Giadom, Rivers State governorship candidate of the APC, Tonye Cole, among others.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, was on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in continuation of his campaign ahead of next week’s presidential poll.

At the rally was the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, alongside other party heavyweights, such as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, former governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, National Vice Chairman of the party, South-South, Chief Victor Giadom, Rivers State governorship candidate of the APC, Tonye Cole, among others.

But a former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, who is also the immediate-past Minister of Transportation was conspicuously absent at the rally held at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

However, some of Amaechi’s loyalists, including the APC Chairman in the state, Emeka Beke, were in attendance.

Amaechi had been largely silent after losing to Tinubu in the race to become the APC presidential candidate last year.

Speaking during the rally, the APC National Chairman, Adamu, called on Nigerians to reject the opposition Peoples Democratic Party for failing to honour its power rotation agreement.

Why Govs Rejected FG Settlement Terms_El-Rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, revealed on Wednesday, that the Federal Government had made overtures to governors, seeking the withdrawal of the suit at the Supreme Court, challenging the deadline for the old naira notes.

El-Rufai, however, said the proposition was rejected as the governors did not agree with the terms being proposed by the Federal Government.

The governor’s Special Adviser, Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, quoted him to have said this in a statement on Wednesday, titled, ‘We do not want Exclusive Falsehood to gain traction- El-Rufai.”

The statement read in part, “Senior officials of the FG reached some governors, including Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on phone to initiate discussions on a possible out-of-court settlement. The terms they proposed were to allow only the old N200 note to remain legal tender and be circulated by the CBN till 10 April 2023. They claimed that the CBN had already destroyed the old N500 and N1,000 notes that had been deposited, but that those persons who still held the old notes could redeem them up to 10 April 2023.

Wike, Four Others Not Relevant Outside PDP_ Bwala

Daniel Bwala is the spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council. He speaks with DIRISU YAKUBU, on a wide range of issues, including the chances of Atiku Abubakar at the polls and why the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, will lose the election despite his nationwide popularity, amongst other issues

It’s less than two weeks to the presidential election. How optimistic are you about the chances of the PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar?

If you look at the optics and the feedback we are getting from the masses, as well as the participation of the private and public sectors in terms of who is better suited to win this election to serve Nigeria, everything is in favour of Atiku Abubakar. We are in control of the Northwest, and whoever wins the Northwest will win this election. Atiku has been able to make the message clear to the Nigerian people that he has an agenda for Nigeria in security, unity, restructuring, education, and the economy, and this has been clearly defined and communicated to the Nigerian people. That is the confidence we have. All the gladiators and those in the grassroots are in support of Atiku. Even in some All Progressives Congress’ rallies, whenever they said Nigeria, the people chanted Atiku.

