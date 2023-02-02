Today’s Headlines:I’ll Appoint Women Into Key Position -Uba Sani, Naira Redesign Good For Economy-FG

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I’ll Appoint Women Into Key Position -Uba Sani

The gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has said that

his administration will appoint women into key positions and support their businesses when elected governor.

He noted that Kaduna state is one of the most gender inclusive governments in the country and promised to continue to empower women when elected governor of Kaduna state.

Naira Redesign Good For Economy -FG

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, gave this position while answering questions from correspondents after making her presentation at the 65th session of the State House Ministerial Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

While expressing sympathy over the difficulties citizens are experiencing, she said it will be temporary but needed to deal with corruption and gradually transition into a cashless economy.

Atiku Desperate To Become President – Aisha Yesufu

Barely 23 days to the presidential election, Nigerian social critic, Aisha Yesufu, has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is desperate to become president.

This was contained in a post her verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

Recall that Atiku had in an interview on BBC Hausa Service said he was in talks with two presidential candidates, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP.

Why Supreme Court Dismissed Suit Against Oyetola’s Participation In Osun Poll

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, dismissed an appeal the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, filed to nullify the nomination and participation of the former Governor of Osun State, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola and his Deputy, Benedict Alabi, in the governorship election that held in the state on July 16, 2022.

A five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Chima Nweze, dismissed the appeal as lacking in merit after it compelled the lawyer that appeared for the PDP, Mr. Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, to withdraw it.

A’Court Bars INEC From Conducting Imo PDP Rerun Election

Appeal Court in Owerri has barred the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Peoples Democratic Party from going on to conduct a rerun primary election of the PDP for the Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala federal constituency of the state.

An Abuja federal high court had last week cancelled the PDP primary election for Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala federal constituency which produced Albert Agulanna as the winner and ordered a rerun primary election within the next 14 days.

UNIPORT Denies Approving Facility For Atiku’s Campaign

The University of Port Harcourt has debunked reports on social media that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, will hold his campaign in the institution.

This came less than 24 hours after the Rivers State government through the Commissioner for Sports, Christopher Green, revoked its approval of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium near Port Harcourt given to the PDP Presidential Campaign Council for Atiku’s rally scheduled for February 11, 2023.

