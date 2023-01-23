This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today's Headlines:Ibori's Loyalists Dump PDP;Kwankwaso Has Reached 400 LGs, Not Stepping Down

The Deputy President of the Senate and Delta State governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on Sunday received 26 leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party under the aegis of Delta Unity Group with a vow to punish Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the February 25 presidential election for non-performance.

The DUG members who formally defected into the APC were said to be over 25,000 and loyal to former Governor James Ibori, thereby worsening the chances of the party’s victory.

Omo-Agege stated this at St. George’s College in Obinomba community, Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta North during his campaign in the area.

According to him, the poor performance of Okowa in Delta State, despite receiving N4.2trn federal allocation in the last seven years has already given the APC victory.

Kwankwaso Has Reached 400 LGs, Not Stepping Down

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is still in the race and would not step down for anybody, the party’s Presidential Campaign Council said on Sunday.

The council described the insinuation as a campaign of calumny.

According to the NNPP, the reports were being masterminded by jobbers seeking to sell expired drugs to a sick Nigeria.

The spokesperson of Kwankwaso/NNPP-PCC, Ladipo Johnson, made the clarification in a statement issued in Abuja titled, “Is Kwankwaso still in the race? Is he running to win?

He said, “These are the questions being bandied around by the supporters of those who have failed this country and who are still pretenders to the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Afenifere Warns Politicians Against Attacks

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has warned politicians across political lines over the increasing verbal and physical attacks that are characterising election campaigns in various parts of the country.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, on Sunday, Afenifere urged political parties and their candidates to focus on issues regarding how they will tackle the myriad of challenges that the country is facing rather than coming up with utterances and actions that border on “de-marketing of opponents and possibly causing bodily harms on other people.”

Ajayi submitted that verbal attacks emanating from some candidates and their spokespersons are encouraging their supporters to attack opponents in a manner that could result in bloodshed.

APC Says Bello Committed To Tinubu’s Victory

The All Progressives Congress has described as false, a report that the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has withdrawn his support for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

A front-page story in a national daily (Not The PUNCH) stated that the governor had “tactically” withdrawn his support over imagined permutations in the Kogi State governorship election scheduled for November this year.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, the party described the story as “maliciously false and a figment of the imagination of its author and sponsors.”

The statement further read, “Governor Yahaya Bello, who serves as the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, is a solid, resourceful, and committed campaigner for our party’s candidate, leading a massively successful outreach to youth voters across the country.

