Today’s Headlines:I Won’t Join APC In Spite Support For Power Shift–Wike;Pastor Enenche Endorses Obi

I Won’t Join APC In Spite Support For Power Shift –Wike

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reiterated he will never join the All Progressives Congress (APC), despite its governors’ commendable stance on zoning the presidency to the South.

The governor described the insinuations that he would defect to the APC as speculative, maintaining that he remains an unrepentant member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Wike stated this at the 114th quarterly general meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt, the state capital, yesterday.

He informed the council ahead of Saturday’s presidential election that he will be voting for only the candidate that can guarantee the unity of the country.

“I am not a member of APC and I will not be. But, they have made me to recognise that they are the heroes of this country. The governors came out to say look, for the unity of this country, presidency should go to the South. The governors of APC said the way the county is, they want the unity of this country and therefore, the presidency should go to the South.

Enenche Endorses Obi,

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

Paul Enenche, Founder and Senior Pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), has endorsed Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate for this weekend’s election.

In a tweet on Monday evening, Enenche shared a picture of himself with Obi and the founder of Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo.

While describing the LP candidate as “the way to go”, he urged his followers to vote him for integrity, authenticity and honesty.

“This picture is speaking volumes right now, especially in this season. What do you see? What can you hear?

Are you in doubt of the way to go? The way of integrity, authenticity, honesty, sincerity, simplicity, humility, capacity, productivity; here is the way to go,” he captioned the picture.

Earlier on Monday, some groups as well as the African Democratic Congress also endorsed the former Anambra governor.

Photo Credit:Google

Atiku Inconsistent, Desperate To Grab Power – APC PCC

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

The Presidential Campaign Council of All Progressives Party has fired back at Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar, describing him as inconsistent and an opportunistic politician desperate to grab power.

In a statement on Monday by APC PCC, the Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Bayo Onanuga, he disclosed that Nigerians should run away from Atiku.

He was reacting to Atiku’s recent remarks on the naira redesign crisis.

We recognise Atiku’s desperation to be President. Like a chameleon, this dishonest and unstable politician will change positions on any issue if he thinks it will help his perennial ambition.

“Nigerians should run away from Atiku. A man like the PDP candidate with no strong conviction and strength of character cannot offer the kind of leadership our country needs”, he stated.

PSC Bows To APC Pressure, Drops Naja’atu

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Police Service Commission has replaced Naja’atu Muhammad with a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Bawa Lawal, to coordinate the monitoring of police officers’ conduct in the North-West region during the presidential election.

This followed an outcry on Monday by the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, which accused Naja’atu of partnership.

The PSC on Sunday announced the appointment of Naja’atu, who is former Director of the Civil Society Directorate of the APC PCC, as one of the coordinators to supervise the conduct of police officers during the forthcoming elections.

The PUNCH had reported how the Kano-born politician criticised the ruling APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, after she resigned from the party to support the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

Following her appointment, the APC in a statement by the chief spokesperson for the Tinubu/Shettima PCC, Festus Keyamo, kicked against it.

