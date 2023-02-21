Today’s Headlines:I Will Work Hard For Nig As Buhari Worked For Me-Tinubu, UK orders closure of visa application centres

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I will work hard for Nigeria as Buhari worked for me –Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday in Lagos, said he would work hard for Nigeria, as the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari has “worked hard” to ensure his victory in the February 25 election.

He also promised to implement all the promises made in the past 96 days of nationwide campaign rallies.

Tinubu said this at the grand finale of the APC campaign rally held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos State.

According to Tinubu, his administration will give hope to the hopeless and create opportunities for the downtrodden.

UK orders closure of visa application centres

The United Kingdom has said that its Visa Application Centres in Abuja and Lagos will be closed on Friday and next Monday, following the general election scheduled for February 25.

The UK Visas and Immigration disclosed this its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

According to the UK, customers can purchase the Keep my Passport in order to retain their passport during the period of closure.

Osun APC declares three-day fast

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has directed its members to observe a three-day fast and prayer, seeking God’s favour for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming general elections.

The acting state chairman of the party, Tajudeen Lawal, gave the directive in a statement obtained in Osogbo, on Tuesday.

Lawal, who said the APC knew the importance of fast and prayers, and directed that “the fasting and prayer session should commence on Wednesday through Friday which is the eve of the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections.”

POLITICS2023: Wike, Ikpeazu will support Tinubu – Orji Kalu makes revelations

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu has said the Governors of Rivers and Abia states, Nyesom Wike and Okezie Ikpeazu respectively, will support the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Kalu stated this while speaking on a Channels Television interview on Monday.

Wike and Ikpeazu were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and make up the G5 group.

