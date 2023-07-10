Today’s Headlines:I Will be President Of Nigeria in 2027–Obi;Buhari Congratulates Tinubu

I Will be President Of Nigeria in 2027 –Obi

Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed optimism that he would eventually become the president of Nigeria in 2027. Obi Made this known in an interview on Arise TV on Saturday Evening.

DailyPost recalls that (APC), Bola Tinubu, was declared winner of the presidential election by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission , Mahmood Yakubu, on 1 March.

The APC candidate polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored a total of 6,984,520 votes. The LP candidate, Mr Obi, came third with a total of 6,101,533 votes.

However, Peter Obi said he will run for Presidency in the next election and become the president of Nigeria.

I am not in a hurry to achieve the dream of becoming the country’s president”.

“Anyone who thinks I am on a transit is wasting his time. Let me tell you, I must be the president of this country. I am sure of that. If it is not today, it must be tomorrow.

“I will definitely become the president of Nigeria in the 2027 presidential election.

Ex-president Buhari Congratulates Tinubu for Emerging ECOWAS Chairman

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President Bola Tinubu for emerging as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS.

The spokesman of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu made this known in a statement.

This comes as he debunked a story by a national daily that the former President fled the country and now in exile.

Reacting to a newspaper report that Buhari has gone on exile after handing over to President Tinubu, Shehu said there was no veracity in the report and advised media offices to always confirm their reports.

He said that Buhari is with his family in his Daura hometown of Katsina state.

According to him, “For misleading the otherwise credible newspaper to falsely report on their front page that former President Muhammadu Buhari has “fled” and on “exile” when he is currently at home with family in Daura, Katsina State, BusinessDay newspaper should sack their reporter who didn’t do the job of checking his facts.

Poverty Deepened In 40 Days Of Tinubu’s Govt – Atiku’s Aide, Shaibu

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, has claimed that poverty has deepened, while inflation skyrocketed within the first 40 days of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He stressed that Tinubu’s administration had made Nigerians “susceptible to manipulation.

In a statement he signed, Shaibu insisted that the price of food had become exorbitant.

He said: “In just 40 days of Tinubu’s administration, poverty had deepened, and inflation had skyrocketed.

“Today, food has become a luxury. The purchasing power of the people has dropped no thanks to an unplanned petrol subsidy removal, which was not accompanied by any form of palliative.

With just N1,000, any riffraff on the street could be handed a t-shirt and placard to engage in protests they know nothing about.

I Never Knew Tinubu Will Be President– Fayose

Erstwhile governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said he never expected President Bola Tinubu to become Nigeria’s president.

Fayose recalled celebrating Tinubu on his birthday since 2015, but never knew he would become Nigeria’s president.

Speaking on Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics, Fayose said he has no regret clamouring for power to shift to Southern Nigeria ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

He also noted that he has never hidden his stance for Tinubu as the leader of the Southwest.

According to Fayose: “I have never hidden in my position on Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Let me remind you very quickly. I never knew Asiwaju will be president of Nigeria and there was no time in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 that I have not celebrated his birthday on the pages of newspapers as the then-governor of Ekiti State.

