Today’s Headlines:I Was Baited But Won 2023 Election Fairly–Tinubu; Abbas Congratulates Ganduje, Basiru on emergence as new APC national Chairman, Secretary

I Was Baited But Won 2023 Election Fairly– Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said he was aware ‘some people’ baited him before the 2023 presidential election, stressing that he deliberately honoured their wishes to prove he can still win fairly in spite of the obstacle.

The President made the revelation in his address during Thursday’s meeting of the National Executive Committee that produced former Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and Spokesperson for the ninth Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru, as the new national chairman and secretary of the APC respectively.

Tinubu also defended the legitimacy of the 2023 poll, warning that those still struggling to accept the outcome of the ‘free and fair election’ don’t deserve the joy of victory.

He said, “Some people baited us but we honoured their wishes and yet coasted to victory. Yes, we are facing challenges in court and I say this is one of the freest and fairest elections in the history of Nigeria. As a democrat, those who cannot accept the result of a free and fair election, do not deserve the joy of victory.

”We have worked hard, and we have received the trophy. Winning an election is the first part of the process. What is next is good governance and quality service delivery. We must promote unity, peace, and love among all organs of the party.

”You are the makers and drivers of the party. When we have all passengers inside the bus, the driver must not fall asleep. The brake must also work well. Party loyalty must exist.”

On the main agenda of the NEC meeting, which appointed new external auditors to audit party accounts and fill the vacant offices of National Chairman and National Secretary, Tinubu urged the NEC to devolve some of its powers to the National Working Committee of the party to also fill other vacancies in the party.

Abbas Congratulates Ganduje, Basiru on emergence as new APC national Chairman, Secretary

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Thursday, congratulated the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje on his emergence as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaker Abbas also congratulated Senator Ajibola Basiru for emerging APC National Secretary.

Ganduje and Basiru were adopted as APC National Chairman and National Secretary respectively during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling party in Abuja on Thursday.

Ganduje, who was Governor until May 29, 2023, after serving two terms, succeeded Senator Abdullahi Adamu, a former Governor of Nasarawa State.

Speaker Abbas said he believed Ganduje has all it takes to take APC to a higher level, noting that the former Kano State governor is a consummate politician who comes on board with a lot of experience.

He said Ganduje’s emergence as the APC National Chairman is a testament of his years of dedication and commitment to the party.

Basiru, who represented Osun Central Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly and was Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, replaced Senator Iyiola Omisore, a former Deputy Governor of Osun State.

Speaker Abbas commended the leadership of the APC for reaching the decision on the new national chairman and the national secretary, noting that the party has set a great example of internal democracy for other political parties in the country.

Ganduje ‘ll Reposition, Strengthen APC_Barau

THE Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin has said that the emergence of the former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

would help reposition and strengthen the party for the benefit of all its members.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by his Special Adviser, Media & Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, the Deputy Senate President hailed the emergence of Ganduje as the National chairman of the APC,

Ganduje was elected as the National Chairman at the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling party held at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja yesterday.

Senator Jibrin who noted that with the vast experience of the former Kano State governor, the conflict resolution mechanism of the APC would be enhanced to reduce internal wrangling, said, “His Excellency is coming on board with enormous experience spanning decades in politics and governance. With him piloting the affairs of our party, internal democracy would prevail. We thank His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governors and other stakeholders of our party for the endorsement of His Excellency, Ganduje.”

While wishing the former governor well in his new assignment, he pledged to work with him to take the party to the next level.

Trump Pleads Not Guilty To election conspiracy Charges

Former US president, Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to historic charges of leading a criminal conspiracy that sought to defraud the American people by overturning the 2020 election.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, entered his plea during a brief hearing at the same Washington courthouse where hundreds of his supporters had been convicted and sentenced for their roles in January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

“Not guilty,” Trump said after magistrate judge Moxila Upadhyaya read the charges — and potential maximum prison sentences — in the 45-page indictment brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

Shortly before leaving his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club for the short flight on his private plane to the nation’s capital, Trump defiantly doubled down on his baseless claim that the November 2020 election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden was “stolen.”

The 77-year-old billionaire has already been charged in two other criminal cases, and the new conspiracy charges raise the prospect of his being further embroiled in legal proceedings at the height of next year’s election campaign.

Security was tight around the E. Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse where the hearing was held with metal barricades blocking access and police patrolling the perimeter.

