Today’s Headlines:I Warned Against ‘Emilokan’ Politics–Tunde Bakare; Sultan Confers Title On Faruk Yahaya

I Warned Against ‘Emilokan’ Politics–Tunde Bakare

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, told his congregation on Sunday that he warned against the “Emilokan” kind of politics.

Emilokan, a Yoruba saying, meaning ‘It’s my turn,’ became very popular when it was used by President Bola Tinubu during his 2023 pre-election campaign.

Bakare, during a State of the Nation broadcast, at the church in Ikeja, Lagos, said ’emilokan’ was a tendency of authoritarianism.

During his speech themed ‘Vice, Virtue & Time: Three Things That Never Stand Still,’ the cleric said, “I’m reminded of the warning that I sounded to Nigerians in January 2023 in my address titled, ‘Bridging the gap between politics and governance.’

“I warned that the politics of entitlement; the ’emilokan’ type of politics would breed an imperium presidency, one that would slide towards dictatorship and would be intolerant of dissent.”

Bakare’s comments were regarding the arrest, detention and prosecution of the suspended Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, as well as the detention of the former boss of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, by the Department of State Services.

The DSS arrested Emefiele in June, which according to the spokesperson of the security agency, Peter Afunanya, “was on the strength of suspected fresh criminal infractions/information, one of which forms the basis for his current prosecution.”

The Federal High Court in Lagos, last Thursday, fixed August 15 to hear an application by Emefiele seeking to halt his trial by the Federal Government through the DSS.

Reacting, Bakare said, “The actions of the DSS have raised concerns about professionalism and adherence to the rule of law. The reported invasion of the premises of the EFCC and the handling of the case of Emefiele have sparked discussions regarding the need for due process and equitable application of justice.

“The handling of the Emefiele case has sent a signal to the world and the current President’s disposition to the war against corruption.”

The cleric said the war against corruption by the present administration was like making some people scapegoats by virtue of them being “political adversaries while various other major enemies of Nigeria remain untouched.”

He said Emefiele if found culpable, should be prosecuted, adding that the suspended CBN governor might have made a wrong call in the management of the monetary affairs of the country, but he should not be made a scapegoat because he could not have acted without presidential authorisation.

Sultan Confers Title On Faruk Yahaya

Sultan of Sokoto and President supreme council for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria his eminence Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III has conferred and turbaned the former Chief of Army Staff Faruk Yahaya with a traditional title of ZARUMMAN SAKKWATO.

The religious leader conferred the traditional title and directed the immediate turbaning of Yahaya while delivering a speech at a grand reception in honour of the retired former Chief of Army Staff held at Giginya Stadium Sokoto.

He said retired lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has demonstrated a true sense of commitments and responsibility while in the Military, especially in the fight against Boko Haram and other security challenges in the north and other parts of the country.

“I know Faruk Yahaya since when he was a young Military officer and since he has been growing from strength to strength as a result of his loyalty, hard work and dedication to duties and doctoring of the Military profession,”

” I hereby confer on General Faruk Yahaya the traditional title of ZARUMMAN SAKKWATO, a title only bestow on illustrious sons and daughters of the state who Distinguished themselves as warriors in the Military profession and other human endeavours within and outside the state”

” The Sultanate council will continue to recognize, loyalty hard work and commitments to assigned responsibility amongst sons and Daughters of the state with a view to reward them for others to see and emulate” says the monarch.

” We will continue to celebrate you and your achievements as a distinguished Military officer and someone who have excellently done so much to the Communities, the state and the nation at large”

Opportunistic Politicians Fuelling My Conflict With Obaseki— Shaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has said the conflict between him and the governor, Governor Godwin Obaseki, was fuelled by opportunistic politicians.

Shaibu said this on Saturday while refuting the claims of allegedly plotting a coup against Obaseki.

He said there is no disagreement between him and his boss, noting that the reports suggesting otherwise are the imagination of the fifth columnist.

This reaction is coming 24 hours after Obaseki openly discussed the conflict with his deputy.

Recall that Obaseki had accused Shaibu of working against his interest, while he described the situation as a “coup” against him.

He leveled the accusation in Jattu, during a meeting with elders and leaders representing Etsako West, East, and Central Local Government Areas within the state.

However, during a meeting with his assistants, Shaibu refuted the claims, labelling them as unfounded.

He asserted that these accusations are ill-intentioned efforts by individuals he referred to as opportunistic politicians, who are determined to misguide the governor.

He said the intention of those responsible for these accusations is to harm his reputation and create conflicts between him and the governor.

Shaibu explained that political jobbers sold the coup dummy to the governor whom he regards as his ‘elder brother’ to incite more crises for personal gain.

He said it is preposterous to contemplate a coup against a man who has given him so much latitude to operate.

While he reiterated his unwavering loyalty to Governor Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party, Shaibu said it is a privilege to serve as Obaseki’s deputy for the last seven years.

“Governor Obaseki and I are committed to the continued development of Edo State. We are united in our determination to build a prosperous and inclusive society.

“I call on all well-meaning individuals to reject these divisive narratives and join in the quest to transform Edo State into a model of sustainable development and good governance.

“Edo State PDP politicians should embrace peace and seek unity to fight the common enemy,” one of his aides who was at the meeting quoted him as saying.

“Any insinuation that he harbours ulterior motives or seeks to undermine the governor’s leadership is nothing short of a fabrication.

“I have consistently advocated for policies and initiatives that align with this administration’s goals and aspirations. It is disheartening to see such baseless allegations being propagated, as they only serve to distract the administration from its primary objective of serving the people of Edo State,” he added.

The deputy governor urged the media and the public to approach these allegations with scepticism.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the democratic principle, saying, he remains an unrepentant democrat who believes in the democratic process and respects the mandate given to Governor Obaseki and himself by the people of Edo State.

He said the allegation that he would consider a ‘coup’ to overthrow a democratically elected government is not only absurd but also highly offensive.

The frosty relationship between the duo came to the limelight following Shaibu’s suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, where he sought to prevent an alleged impeachment plot.”

The strained relationship between the pair became public knowledge after Shaibu initiated legal action at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In an ex parte motion filed on July 28, Shaibu requested the court’s intervention to prevent an alleged plot to impeach him.

According to the court documents, the first to fifth defendants were listed as the Inspector-General of Police, state security service, governor of Edo, Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, and Chief Judge of Edo State, respectively.

The deputy governor urged the court to stop the governor, the Speaker of the state assembly, and the Chief Judge from either starting impeachment proceedings or authorising any impeachment action against him.

Gov Kefas Seeks Collaboration Of Tarabans In Diaspora To Develop State

Taraba state governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has sought the collaboration of indigent Tarabans living outside the state to enable his administration succeed despite the harsh economic and security challenges facing the nation.

He noted that the support his administration wants from them is through initiatives that would encourage productivity, peaceful coexistence and also guarantee economic prosperity.

He spoke weekend, at a stakeholders engagement with Taraba indigenes living outside the state.

Gov Kefas pointed that Taraba is blessed with abundant human, solid mineral and natural resources, adding that their input as major stakeholders is crucial to fast track development of the state.

According to him, “the economic development of Taraba state is a crucial aspect that demands our attention. Taraba holds immense potential from its fertile land to its rich cultural potential.

“So let us come together and invest in our economic growth through entrepreneurship, investment in key sectors and providing mentorship to the youth.

“By doing this we would not only create opportunities for Tarabans but also contribute to the prosperity of our dear state.”

Gov. Kefas then charged them to take action by channeling their resources, knowledge and influence to this course.

Earlier, Secretary to the Government of the State, Gebon Kataps, harped on the importance of the diaspora community and informed the forum about the state government’s adoption of a participatory approach that encourages dialogue, feedback, and ideas from all stakeholders.

In his words, “It is in this regard that His excellency Dr Agbu Kefas, request the collective efforts of all well-placed Tarabans to propel our state to unimaginable height especially in the thematic area of peace and security, education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and tourism in Taraba State.

“The Taraba State Government is committed to creating an enabling environment for investments, fostering transparency, and ensuring accountability in all sectors.”

