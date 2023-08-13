Todays Headlines:I Warned Against ‘Emilokan’ Politics—Bakare, Tchiani Agrees To Dialogue With ECOWAS

I Warned Against ‘Emilokan’ Politics—Bakare

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, told his congregation on Sunday that he warned against the “Emilokan” kind of politics.

Emilokan, a Yoruba saying, meaning ‘It’s my turn,’ became very popular when it was used by President Bola Tinubu during his 2023 pre-election campaign.

Bakare, during a State of the Nation broadcast, at the church in Ikeja, Lagos, said ’emilokan’ was a tendency of authoritarianism.

During his speech themed ‘Vice, Virtue & Time: Three Things That Never Stand Still,’ the cleric said, “I’m reminded of the warning that I sounded to Nigerians in January 2023 in my address titled, ‘Bridging the gap between politics and governance.

Tchiani Agrees To Dialogue With ECOWAS

Niger Republic coup leader, General Abdourahmane Tchiani has agreed to dialogue with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) after his meeting with Nigerian Islamic Scholars led by the national leader of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau in Niger Republic.

According to Niger Republic’s Prime Minister, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, General Tchiani gave the green light for talks with ECOWAS and was optimistic the talks with ECOWAS would take place in the next few days.

‘’We have agreed and the leader of our country has given the green light for dialogue. They will now go back and inform the Nigerian President what they have heard from us…. we hope in the coming days, they (ECOWAS) will come here to meet us to discuss how the sanctions imposed against us will be lifted,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, a report published in Voice of Nigeria (VON) stated how the Nigeria’s Intervention Team, which included notable Islamic scholars from the country, met with the coup leaders in Niger over the weekend, and all parties decided to strengthen the option of dialogue in resolving the country’s political problem.

I Remain Committed To Building New Nigeria Anchored On Youth Development – Obi

Flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25, 2023 presidential poll, Mr Peter Obi has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to building a new Nigeria grounded in youth development and productivity.

In a statement on Saturday marking World Youth Day, the former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, passionately urged Nigerian youths to stay steadfast and optimistic despite the nation’s prevailing political and economic challenges.

Obi said he envisions a New Nigeria fundamentally rooted in youth development and productivity.

Drawing attention to the present political disarray and economic hurdles, he encouraged the youth to see these challenges not as deterrents but as motivation. “The current issues should invigorate their commitment to the dream of a transformed Nigeria,” said Obi.

Kogi 2023: PDP celebrates collapse of ADC structure for Dino Melaye

The Peoples Democratic Party has expressed delight about political gains it’s candidate in the November 11, 2023 Kogi State Governorship election, Senator Dino Melaye, SDM, is making ahead of the polls.

The SDM Media Team on Sunday, announced voluntary collapse of the political structure of the Idah Local Government Council chapter of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, of Kogi State, into that of the PDP in the state.

According to the SDM PDP Campaign, officials of the ADC led by its the Chairman, Adejoh Haruna, announced the decision which he said was a resolution of the chapter, at a meeting in Lokoja, over the weekend.

He was quoted as saying the entire local government executives of the party in Idah had resolved to support Senator Melaye.

Primate Ayodele releases prophecies on Zimbabwe, CAR, South Sudan elections

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has issued prophecies on the presidential elections of Zimbabwe, Central African Republic (CAR) and South Sudan.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that the president of Zimbabwe will retain his seat, but not through the right means.

He explained that the president will employ legal and illegal means to ensure he wins the election.

For the opposition, Primate Ayodele stated that they are only wasting money because nothing good will come out of the election for them.

However, he warned the president to be prayerful and watchful against the anger of military forces in the country

