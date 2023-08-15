Today’s Headlines:I Thought Tinubu Understood Economics-Adetokunbo Pears;Why We Shouldn’t Send Troops To Niger– Bode George

I Thought Tinubu Understood Economics; I’ve Realised He’s Just A Bookkeeper —Pearce

Amember of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Presidential Campaign Council, Adetokunbo Pearse, has said that President Bola Tinubu is just a bookkeeper, describing his economic policies, especially on petrol subsidy removal as a disaster.

Pearse who spoke while featuring on a Channels TV programme, on Monday, said Nigerians desire to know the actual landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol.

He said instead of destroying the economy with total subsidy removal, President Tinubu should have thoroughly scrutinised the Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, over the fluctuations in landing cost.

He said, “We should go back to reviewing what is happening in NNPCL. This whole issue has to do with corruption in that industry; unless the President goes there, we will not get the benefit of the oil that is produced in this country.

Why we shouldn’t send troops to Niger Republic –Bode George

Chief Bode George is a former Director of the National War College and ex-Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview, he speaks on the military coup in Niger Republic, why the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) should not deploy troops to the country and effects a military intervention will have on Nigeria.

You said that Nigeria should not go to war because of the coup in Niger Republic; why do you nurse fears about military intervention by the ECOWAS?

You know that they say, once beaten, twice shy and that you learn from your experience. We were involved in the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG); we were the main country that was responsible militarily, financially and personnel of that force? It was Nigeria and we did extremely so much but what was the benefit to Nigeria? Before you consider going to war as a nation, you teach your boys the national interest of your country. Anything that falls out of that is not a major concern to you but if anybody infringes on your national interest, then you can go to war because you are going there to defend something so vital to your country.

PDP, Uba urge tribunal to nullify Alia’s election

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), and its governorship candidate in Benue State, Titus Uba, has prayed the governorship elections tribunal in the state to nullify the declaration of Hyacinth Alia and Samuel Ode as governor and deputy governor of Benue State.

The petitioners stated this, yesterday, through their counsel, Efut Okon, while adopting their final written address in their petition challenging the declaration of Alia as winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Benue State.

PDP and Uba in the petition marked EPT/BN/GOV/01/2023 alleged that Alia and Ode were at the time of the election, not qualified to contest as their sponsorship was invalid having been done 44 days to the date of the election, which is less than the mandatory period of 180 days required by law for political parties to submit the names of their candidates. The PDP and its candidate also alleged that the deputy governor Samuel Ode presented a forged certificate to INEC in his form EC-9.

Tinubu Has Crashed Expectations Of Nigerians –APC chieftain

Former national vice chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has knocked President Bola Tinubu for allegedly crashing expectations of party members and by extension Nigerians.

In a letter to President Tinubu, the former director general of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) listed some of the public expectations that Tinubu has crashed to include his choice of cabinet ministers and those on the APC leadership, inability to halt the fall of the Naira and management of policy processes.

Lukman said he had no option than to make the letter public because of the difficulty in accessing Tinubu since he won the 2023 presidential election.

Part of the letter read. “Sincerely, Your Excellency, throughout the 2023 electoral campaigns, one of the strong campaign points was that you know how to find talents. When it took you more than eight weeks to nominate your ministers, the belief was that you are taking your time to identify indisputably proficient people. With due respect to all those you nominated, many party members and by extension Nigerians were disappointed. It is clear to any discerning mind that political consideration eclipsed any other factor, definitely no argument about talent can be sustained. As it is, both as party members and as Nigerians, our expectation from your government has crashed.

