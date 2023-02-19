Today’s Headlines:I Support APC Govs’ Resolve On Power Shift—Wike;Atiku Vows To Fulfill Promises

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Support APC Govs’ Resolve On Power Shift —Wike

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has again voiced his tacit endorsement of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the race for next president of Nigeria.

With a week to the much anticipated 2023 presidential election, Wike on Saturday said he was in support of APC governors insistence that power must shift at the center, adding that Rivers people need not be told who to vote as president under the circumstance.

The governor was addressing Rivers Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters at the grand finale of Local Government Areas flag off of the rallies by the state PDP campaign council held in Obio/Akpor, his home local government.

The governor said, “We’re going to vote for unity of Nigeria. We’re going to vote for fairness, equity and justice. That is why I salute all APC governors who came to say, for this country to be united, to move together, that there is need for power to shift. That we are not greedy.

Atiku Vows To Fulfill Promises

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday rounded off his rally in his home state of Adamawa with a vow to deliver on his campaign promises if elected the next president of the country.

Atiku also told the crowd that the future of Adamawa State and Nigeria in general was in the hands of the PDP.

The presidential candidate disclosed this in his address to party supporters at the Mahmud Ribadu Square venue of the grand finale in Yola, the state capital.

He said, “Let me promise Nigerians that we shall never disappoint you. If you give us your mandate, we promise to live by our promises that we have a united country that we have a peaceful country, and that we have a buoyant economy for our country.

We will also ensure that we have the best education for our children and also we devolve powers to states and local governments with corresponding resources.

“I want to appeal to you to vote for the PDP from top to bottom. Don’t be misled by any propaganda by anybody. The future of our state and country resides in the hands of the PDP. I want to appeal to you to vote for the PDP because I know you have never failed us.”

Obi’s Presidential Ambition Dead On Arrival — Tambuwal

The Director General of the Atiku/Okowa campaign and Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal has described the Presidential ambition of the Labour Party Candidate, Mr Peter Obi as dead on arrival

Tambuwal said this at the grand finale of the PDP’s presidential campaign rally held in Yola, Adamawa.

The Sokoto Governor said, “ I commend all our party leaders and members for all the efforts, when the campaign started, we had 18 contestants and the leading candidate is Atiku and the leading ticket is Atiku/Okowa. We are not ethnic bigots.

We presented candidates that are ready for the election and serve Nigerians. Other candidates don’t have the experiences of Atiku and Okowa.

“As a former Speaker, I know the difference and it is only Atiku/Okowa that can move the country forward. The ticket reflects pan Nigeria. We won’t vote for APC, again.

Tambuwal criticized Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi saying his presidential ambition is dead and buried.

The Sokoto governor said, “When Peter Obi was governor of Anambra he didn’t conduct one local govt election.

El-Rufai Spoke Truth On New Naira_FFK

Director of Special Media Projects & tions & New Media, Tinubu/Shettima Pres. Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state for his stance on the new naira policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Fani-Kayode described El-Rufai as the “hero of the moment.”

Reacting to the development, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in a series of tweets on Saturday stated, “The hero of the moment is @elrufai. He has spoken truth and @fkeyamo has confirmed that truth most eloquently and courageously on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ last night.

“Those that hatched and plotted the conspiracy to stop BAT and are attempting to set our nation ablaze and destroy our democracy have failed.

Next Saturday this matter will finally be concluded, the hopes of the conspirators shall be dashed and our collective enemies shall not only be roundly humiliated and convincingly defeated but also confined to the dustbin.

