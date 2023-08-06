Today’s Headlines:I Raised 7 Motions, 5 Petitions In 9th Senate–Moro;Customs Acting CG Visits Ogun

I Raised 7 Motions, 5 Petitions In 9th Senate–Moro

The lawmaker representing Benue South District, Senator Abba Moro has said during his first tenure in the 9th Senate, he was able to raise 13 bills and seven motions as well as five petitions.

He explained that two of the bills, “the bill for an act to provide for the establishment of the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo and the bill for the alteration of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria (as amended) to provide for independent candidacy scaled the legislative process and were passed.”

The lawmaker who made the disclosure weekend in a keynote address at the 2023 Idoma USA convention held in Texas USA, urged Idomas in diaspora to always show interest and commitment to happenings at home charging them to remain united and supportive of efforts to ensure the growth and development of Idoma land.

The lawmaker who assured that his election into the 10th Senate would witness a continuation of his robust representation of the people of the Senatorial District noted that “our diversity which should be our strength is increasingly becoming more divisive and polarizing. I will need your support as I settle down for the task ahead.”

Customs Acting CG Visits Ogun

Acting Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Bashir Adeniyi, on Sunday paid a working visit to Idiroko, the nation’s border with the Benin Republic

Adeniyi arrived Idiroko around 11 am and he was received by the Controller of Ogun 1 Area Command, Bamidele Makinde.

The customs boss, during the visit, paid homage to the Onipokia of Ipokia, Oba Yisa Olaniyan; the Oniko of Ikolaje, Oba John Ojo and other monarchs in Ipokia Local Government.

Customs CG Warns Against Compromise In Benin

The Acting Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adeniyi, has warned against any compromise in Benin Republic, Cameroon and other borders following the closure of entries into Niger Republic.

As a result of the military coup in Niger, Adeniyi also directed that any transit goods through the Customs territory should be stopped if they are headed to the Niger Republic.

Nigeria had shut its land borders with Niger Republic as part of measures against the military junta in the West African country.

Adeniyi noted that criminals, in an attempt to break or smuggle arms into Niger Republic, may explore other land borders like that of Benin Republic and Cameroon.

He said this on Sunday while addressing officers and men of the NCS during his working visit to the headquarters of the Ogun 1 Area Command of the NCS at Idiroko, Ogun State.

He said implementation of the Nigeria-Niger border closure “is 100 percent” in the northern frontiers.

He called on customs and other security operatives manning the borders to be alert and vigilant to wage war against any attempt to jeopardise national security.

Beware Of Fraudulent Vehicle Auction Schemes, Impersonators–Force HQ

The Nigeria Police Force on Sunday issued a vital advisory to safeguard the public against the recent surge in deceptive vehicle auction scams and impersonating senior officers to dupe unsuspecting Nigerians.

It alerts that, “Citizens have reported incidents where individuals, falsely posing as representatives of the police authority, have sought financial contributions under the guise of imminent vehicle auctions and favours, including contracts from the NPF”.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi said, “We wish to emphasize that the NPF adheres strictly to a standardized protocol for conducting legitimate vehicle auctions, contracts, and legitimate deals, in line with the provisions of extant laws.

“Specifically, let it be clear that the IGP as an individual doesn’t approve or sell property, especially cars, on public auctions.

“Every auction must follow due process as enshrined in the Nigeria Police Act, 2020.

“It, therefore, is imperative for all residents to exercise caution and refrain from parting with their funds in response to such unauthorized solicitations.

“We urge everyone to independently verify any information related to police activities, particularly vehicle auctions, through official communication channels.

“The NPF verified platforms include the official email address at p[email protected], @PoliceNG on social media platforms.

“By remaining vigilant and consulting verified sources, the public can thwart potential scam

