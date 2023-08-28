Today’s Headlines:I Never Sponsored Burial Of Rufai Oseni’s Father, Says Obi, We Met Bad Economy- FG

‘I never sponsored burial of Rufai Oseni’s father’, says Obi

Photo Credit: Punch

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has refuted the claims that he financed the burial of the father of a Nigerian journalist and television host, Rufai Oseni.

This is coming a few days after Reno Omokri, the Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan, alleged that Obi funded the funeral of Rufai’s father’s burial.

Omokri had shared this on his X account on August 25, with a picture of Obi and Rufai together.

He posted, “AriseTV and Mr Rufai Oseni should kindly answer the following question. Did Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, fund the funeral of Mr Rufai Oseni’s father by giving him money in cash or electronic means, either directly or through a third party, in August 2022, and has that influenced Mr. Oseni’s open bias in favour of Peter Obi, whereby Mr. Oseni used the AriseTV platform as a medium to campaign for and launder the image of Mr Peter Obi, and his undisguised personal animosity towards me for my refusal to support Mr Peter Obi’s Presidential ambition? I counsel them to think very carefully before they answer.”

We inherited bad economy — FG

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The Federal Government, on Monday, said it inherited a bad economy with an unacceptable high rate of unemployment.

The government also assured Nigerians that the administration of President Bola Tinubu will not rely on borrowing and that he had pledged to be transparent, honest and accountable to the people.

Meanwhile, the President has promised to create about 50 million jobs through the Ministry of Trade and Investment.

At the end of the inaugural Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, told journalists that the Tinubu administration met a very bad economy with inflation at 24 percent.

Asked to describe the kind of economy the government met on ground, he said: “Per capital has fallen steadily, inflation is at 24 percent, unemployment is high; you know they are rebasing the way in which it’s calculated.

Asked to be specific on the the kind of economy the Tinubu administration met on ground, the Minister said, “We met a bad economy and the promise of Mr. President is to make it better.”

NEWS:Tinubu won’t hesitate to sack incompetent ministers – Ajuri Ngelale

Photo Credit: Daily Post

Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would not hesitate to sack any incompetent minister.

Ngelale disclosed this on Monday during a Channels Television interview.

He said the President had issued all his cabinet members benchmarks in line with the country’s developmental needs

Ngelale noted that President Tinubu vowed to ensure every minister worked efficiently.

“He’s ready to fire a minister at the drop of a dime if he’s not getting what he wants. Absolutely,” he stated.

PHOTOS: Army Rescues 25 Hostages From Boko Haram Captivity

Photo Credit: Punch

Troops of 144 Battalion of the Nigerian Army have rescued 25 hostages held captive by Boko Haram terrorists.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Army Director Public Relations Officer, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, shared on their X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

The statement read, “In the unrelenting effort by troops to clear remnants of Boko Haram terrorists enclaves in Borno and contiguous states. Troops of 144 Battalion have successfully rescued 25 hostages held captive by BHTs. The gallant troops in conjunction with Hybrid Force, extricated 14 hostages in a clearance operation at Gobara village in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday, August 26, 2023. The rescued persons include six women and eight children.

“In a similar operation on Sunday 27 August 2023, troops of 82 Task Force Battalion in conjunction with Hybrid Force, raided BHT enclave in Gava Village in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State and rescued 11 civilians. All rescued victims are presently in troops’ custody undergoing profiling.

“In a separate operation also on 27 August 2023, seven members of a BHT family surrendered to troops of 81 Division Task Force Battalion in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State. The family comprised three adults and four children. In an anti-banditry operation on 27 August 2023 in Kaduna State, troops of 2 Battalion, Nigerian Army, acting on actionable information neutralized one criminal and freed four kidnap victims in Kwana Shehu Village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The rescued victims have since been reunited with their families.”

Photo Credit: Google

