Today’s Headlines:I Made Promise To Serve Nigerians- Buhari; RCCG Assistant Gen. Overseer Folagbade Aboaba Dies At 90

President Muhammadu buhari on Monday said that he has made a promise to serve Nigeria and Nigerians to the best of his ability.

buhari said this when he paid homage to the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, as part of the APC Presidential Campaign rally in Bauchi.

“In 2003 and 2012, I visited all the 774 local government areas in this country, and in 2019 when I was contesting for the second term, I visited all the states.

“So, there, I made the promise and the pledge that I will serve Nigeria and Nigerians to the best of my ability,” he said.

An Assistant General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Prof. Folagbade Aboaba has died aged 90.

According to a statement by Prof Folarin Alonge, the national chairman of the Nigeria Institute of Agricultural Engineers, Aboaba passed away after a brief illness.

Aboaba was one of the closest allies of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Alonge described the late scholar as one of the founding fathers of the institute who was always passionate about the growth of Agricultural Engineering and mechanisation in the country.

For the second time in less than a week, Dele Momodu, the Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, has said the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will be elected President of Nigeria in the next month’s election.

Momodu in a statement on Monday, dismissed polls conducted by surveying agencies which predicted victories for either Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress or Labour Party’s Peter Obi in the past few months.

He said, “I have read with bemusement many of the polls about the forthcoming presidential election on February 25, 2023, and have come to the conclusion that the elitist polls have failed monumentally due to the over-reliance on technology in a largely illiterate population.

“I have decided to help situate the forecasts based on the established political history of Nigeria and empirical data.

The Director of Strategic Communications, PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Dele Momudu said the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not get enough states in North, South-West to win the presidential election.

Momodu made this assertion in a statement in Abuja, on Monday.

He said, “Tinubu may pick a few states in the North and South West but won’t have enough to win.

“A Presidential candidate cannot depend totally on votes from outside his home base to win this election,” he added

He added that elitist polls have failed due to over-reliance on technology in what he described as an illiterate population.

