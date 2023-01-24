Today’s Headlines:I Have Not Disappointed Nigerians_Buhari;PDP Abandoned N’East To Boko Haram–APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Have Not Disappointed Nigerians_Buhari

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Monday, in Bauchi State, said he has not disappointed Nigerians based on his campaign promises in the 2015 and 2019 elections.

“I have not disappointed anybody,” Buhari stated during his courtesy call on the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu when he visited Bauchi in continuation of the All Progressives Congress Presidential and Governorship Campaign rallies.

On sighting the crowd who welcomed him in Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Buhari claimed it was a demonstration of genuine love and loyalty to him from Nigerians.

PDP Abandoned N’East To Boko Haram–APC

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has berated the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) over its failure to contain Boko Haram insurgents in the Northeast geo-political zone while in power.

Speaking at the campaign rally of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party, at the Abubakar-Tafawa Balewa Stadium on Monday, the Senior Adviser on strategic Planning of the APC presidential campaign council, Ahmed Lawan, alleged the PDP abandoned vulnerable Nigerians in the NorthEast at the mercy of Boko-haram

The Senate President commended President Muhammadu Buhari for technically eradicating insurgency in the sub-region.

He said: ” Mr. President our father, mentor, the PDP abandoned in the North East to book haram until you came into office”

“In 2015 when you were sworn in, you liberated us. We in the North East are the most important beneficiaries of your administration g because Boko haram was technically defeated by the time you came into power.”

Nigeria ll Consider Electric Cars Soon — Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday in Abuja, said Nigeria’s energy transition plan will include, among others things the introduction of electric cars and decommissioning of generators.

However, the country must balance its drive for this transition by focusing on the ancillary infrastructure that makes them sustainable.

“We will be considering the decommissioning of generators, development of cooking stoves, think through options such as electric cars; is it the right time? What about charging stations? These are some of the things we have to start thinking about,” the VP said when he received a delegation from the US-based Rocky Mountain Institute.

APC Has Best Candidates For 2023 Elections –Akeredolu

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Monday, urged the people of the Southern Senatorial District of the state to vote for the All Progressives Congress candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Akeredolu said the party paraded the best candidates from its presidential flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, the Senatorial candidate, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, and the three House of Representatives candidates as well as the nine House of Assembly candidates in the district.

The governor canvassed for the votes during the campaign rally held at Methodist Primary School, Okitipupa, Okitipupa Local Government Area.

According to the governor, only candidates of the APC can deliver good governance to the people of the state and the country at large.

