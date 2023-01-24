Today’s Headlines:I Have No Problem Accepting If I Lose Election- Kwankwaso, Obi Woos Katsina Voters

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Have No Problem Accepting If I Lose Election- Kwankwaso

Photo credit; channels television

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso says he will accept the outcome of the 2023 presidential election if it does not turn out to be in his favour.

Kwankwaso, who stated this on Monday at a town hall meeting with staff and students of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), however, said the the polls must be free and fair.

Obi Woos Katsina Voters

Photo credit: channels television

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has promised to build a new Nigeria as he took his campaign to Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made the promise at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium on Monday, restating his commitment to restoring peace, fighting poverty, and opening all land borders in the country for the economic well-being of citizens.

(Photo credit: Google)

Atiku In Bayelsa

Photo credit: daily trust

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says the All Progressives Congress government has brought down Nigeria.

He, however, promised to carry every part of the country along if elected president next month.

Wike Speaks On Ayu’s Dissolution Of Ekiti State PDP Exco

Photo credit: premium times

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has vowed to challenge the dissolution of the Ekiti State Exco of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Mr Wike stated this on Saturday at the rally of the State PDP in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Ganduje Excited As NNPP Members Join APC

Photo credit: p.m news

Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has excitedly received many members of New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP into the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the country’s general elections in February and March 2023.

The NNPP members abandoned their party to the APC AT Minjibir and Ungogo local government areas of Kano State on Sunday.

