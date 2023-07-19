Today’s Headlines:I feel pain for letting you down—Mmesoma apologises to JAMB, Atiku Hails Obi At 62

I feel pain for letting you down— Mmesoma apologises to JAMB,

Ejikeme Mmesoma has apologised to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) over the alleged forgery of her unified tertiary matriculation examination (UTME) result.

Mmesoma spoke on Wednesday when she appeared before an ad hoc committee of the house of representatives investigating the alleged forgery of result.

Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB registrar, and top directors of the board also appeared before the committee.

Ejikeme pleaded for leniency for the ban imposed on her to be lifted.

“I feel a debt of pain for letting you down,” he said.

A Respectable Leader, Atiku Hails Obi At 62

The flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023 presidential poll, Atiku Abubakar, has described his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, as a “respectable leader”.

Atiku, an ex-Vice President made this known on Wednesday his Twitter handle while congratulating Obi who turned 62.

Obi was Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 presidential election and the two were political allies before Obi moved to the Labour Party in the build-up to this year’s election.

Atiku, in his birthday message to Obi, a former Anambra State governor, commended his dedication to growth and service.

“A respected leader and distinguished former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

“Your dedication to service and growth continues to inspire. As you add another year today, I, on behalf of my family and team wish you many more years in good health and vitality,” Atiku wrote.

Kenya shuts schools as police battle protesters

Kenya has closed schools in the country’s two main cities as a three-day opposition protest started with demonstrators confronting police.

Tear gas has been fired in the capital, Nairobi, and the coastal city of Mombasa at those protesting over the high cost of living.

Many businesses have remained shut over fears of looting, with people scared of getting caught in violent clashes, BBC said.

Last week, at least 14 people died in protests and 10 were shot dead by police.

Human rights organisations have strongly criticised the police for what they call their excessive use of force last Wednesday.

More than 50 children were admitted to hospital after tear gas was fired into their classroom in Nairobi.

The opposition called for a series of protests after tax hikes were introduced last month by the government of President William Ruto.

The police chief has said the protests are a threat to national security and has deployed riot officers across the country.

In some towns, including Nairobi and Nakuru in the Rift Valley, protesters have barricaded roads and been hurling stones at police.

There are reports of several people being injured in such confrontations in Migori, a county in the west of the country.

Subsidy removal: Tinubu will increase wages of civil servants — Akpabio

To mitigate the harsh economic effect of sustained increases in the price of petrol, the Federal Government is already considering an upward review of the wages of workers.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio gave the assurance on Tuesday while receiving the Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, who paid him a courtesy visit at the National Assembly.

Akpabio also noted that the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration was to address corruption in the petroleum sector.

He said the removal of fuel subsidy was the beginning of fighting corruption in the system.

He said: “Nigeria as a country would not have survived the next few years if the fuel subsidy had not been removed. Salaries and wages of workers would be reviewed in order to ensure that Nigerians have a living wage.”

Speaking further, Akpabio told the governor that “the senate is very proud of your representatives in the 10th National Assembly. They are committed and dedicated members of the legislature and that means the people of Ekiti, the ‘land of knowledge’ have a lot to offer this country particularly, the senate. We will work with Ekiti State for the overall benefit of Nigerians,” he declared.

Earlier in his remarks, the Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, commended the President of the Senate for his achievements in office in the last month.

He declared the total support of the people and government to the success of his tenure as the President of the 10th Senate and their readiness to partner with the legislature to move the country forward.

