Today’s Headlines:I Didn’t Support Deputy Gov To Succeed Me–Oshiomhole; ‘Illegal Possession Of Firearm: Court To Hear Emefiele, FG’s Applications On Aug 15

I Didn’t Support Deputy Gov To Succeed Me–Oshiomhole

A former governor of Edo State and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, says public officeholders must show loyalty to their principals and not be overambitious.

Oshiomhole spoke against the backdrop of the rift between Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

According to Obaseki, Shaibu is nursing governorship ambition and is planning to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party to join the All Progressives Congress to pursue the governorship ambition.

But making tangential remarks, Oshiomhole described Shaibu’s alleged move as disloyalty to Obaseki.

He said, “My advice is, those who are having challenges should learn how to respect their bosses. I also advise people that anybody you work with, be loyal.

“Many of you will attest to the fact that my deputy was interested in succeeding me when I was the governor, but I didn’t support him and he didn’t take me to court. And if there are people whose sole aim is to profit from crisis, such persons cannot get my support.”

On the alleged plan by Shaibu to join the APC, Oshiomhole said, “I hear someone is trying to run to the APC; let me say this, the APC is not a rehabilitation centre for failed politicians.

“Those of us in the APC are satisfied the way we are; we are happy to be in opposition. I want to say we are not about to receive people who are coming because they have lost out. I want to say no to IDP in APC.”

Oshiomhole, who spoke in Benin during a condolence visit to the family of the late Esogban of Benin kingdom, Chief David Edebiri, also mocked Shaibu for filing a suit to stop the alleged impeachment move against him.

“About somebody going to court to complain based on suspicion that he was about to be impeached by the state House of Assembly, I don’t know how court adjudicates over suspicion,” he said.

Court To Hear Emefiele

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has adjourned till Tuesday, Aug 15th, further hearing in the applications filed by the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele seeking to stop the Federal Government from further remanding or prosecuting him on the charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunitions or on any other charge for that matter.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo ruled that the application which touched on the jurisdiction of the court was priority and would be taken alongside another application filed by the government seeking leave to appeal against the order granting bail to the suspended CBN governor.

Counsel for the suspended CBN Governor, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Victor Opara had told the court that the application was “germane and superior by reason of the persistent, relentless disobedience of the DSS to a clear, direct and potent order of the court on the bail application of his client”.

He informed the judge that he had only just been served in court this morning, with the prosecution’s reply to the application seeking to stop the trial of the suspended CBN Governor. He also asked for a short adjournment to enable him reply on points of law to the reply of the Prosecution.

Counsel for the Federal Government, an assistant chief state counsel, Kehinde Fagbemi, however disagreed. She told the court that the prosecution had filed first its application seeking leave to appeal and to stay the proceedings of the court pending appeal.

She urged the court to hear the FG’s application and grant an adjournment for Emefiele’s application.

“On the principle of first in time, our motion comes first and it is ripe for hearing. It is trite that any application that seeks to bring life to a case and another that seeks death, that which seeks life should be taken first…”

“We urge the court to hear our application today. We are not opposed to an adjournment for them to respond to our reply to their own application”, she said.

After listening to both parties, Justice Oweibo in his ruling said, “The business of the court today is the hearing of the motion of the prosecution. Filing is concluded and it is ripe for hearing. The courts attention has however been drawn to the defendant’s motion.

Considering the priority of the motion which is in a way challenging the prosecution and the jurisdiction of the court, I shall allow the defence to respond so that both applications will be taken together.”

The court then adjourned to August 15th for hearing of both applications.

Sanwo-Olu Counsels Accountants On Value Creation

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged accountants in the state to be value-driven in discharging their functions as accountants.

This, according to the governor, will “ensure that the limited resources at the disposal of the government are effectively and efficiently utilised to better the lives of the majority of the citizenry.”

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge on Thursday while delivering a keynote address at the 13th Annual Public Lecture of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (Lagos State Public Service Chapter), held at Lagos Country Club, Ikeja.

Speaking on the theme of the public lecture, “Value Creation in Public Service,” the governor said the topic was not only appropriate but timely as it came at a time when all the nations of the world were experiencing a high level of volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity in their economic activities.

Represented at the event by the Lagos State Accountant-General, Dr Abiodun Muritala, Sanwo-Olu disclosed that “about one-third of global Gross Domestic Product is made up by the public sector and this is being invested in delivering high-quality infrastructural, educational, healthcare and other services in an economically, socially and environmentally sustainable manner.”

He used the occasion to advocate “integrated reporting of government policies, plans and programmes.”

Kalu Lobbies Ganduje For More S’East Ministerial Slots

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called on President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of All Progressives Congress to consider increasing the ministerial slots for South-East for the sake of equity and federal character.﻿﻿

Kalu made the appeal when he paid a visit to the National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, at the party secretariat on Thursday.﻿

In Tinubu’s ministerial nominees’ list with 48 names, the North-West got 10 slots; the North-East got eight, North-Central, eight; the South-West nine; the South-South, nine; while the South-East got five.﻿

Addressing journalists after his meeting with Ganduje, Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State in the House of Representatives, argued that the South-East deserved more ministerial slots.﻿

He said, “We are raising the lobbying for more (ministerial slots) for the South-East. You know, we are like Oliver Twist. While thanking Mr President for remembering us – despite all odds and despite our contributions to the last election, he remembered us by ensuring that I also emerged as the Deputy Speaker of the House, for which the region is very grateful to Mr president. “But we are also asking him, because he is a man that we know is magnanimous, to look into increasing the member of ministerial positions for the region.”

Kalu said he also discussed with Ganduje “other pertinent issues that will affect the growth of the party, the nation and as well as my region and we had a good time discussing those issues.”

“The issue of national balancing, of loyalty and cohesion in the country in the spirit of the Constitution with regards to federal character, the way and manner appointments and projects are done,” he said.

Meanwhile, the President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on Thursday, described as ‘unjust’ and ‘unfair’ the appointment of only five minsters-designates from the South-East.

“We believe in one united Nigeria and this can only be achieved in an atmosphere of fairness, justice and equity. We therefore demand justice, fairness and equity for every ethnic group in Nigeria including the Igbo.

“Our political power has been reduced as we have a few senators and also in the House of Representatives; governors, House of Assembly and local governments. In federal revenue allocation, the South-East is denied the revenue that comes on the basis of states,” Iwuanyanwu said in a statement.

