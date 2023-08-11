Today’s Headlines:I Didn’t Support Dep Gov To Succeed Me–Oshiomhole;Politics Delaying Ogoni Clean-Up–Ex-MOSOP leader

I Didn’t Support Deputy Gov To Succeed me–Adams

A former governor of Edo State and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, says public officeholders must show loyalty to their principals and not be overambitious.

Oshiomhole spoke against the backdrop of the rift between Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

According to Obaseki, Shaibu is nursing governorship ambition and is planning to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party to join the All Progressives Congress to pursue the governorship ambition.

But making tangential remarks, Oshiomhole described Shaibu’s alleged move as disloyalty to Obaseki.

He said, “My advice is, those who are having challenges should learn how to respect their bosses. I also advise people that anybody you work with, be loyal.

Politics Delaying Ogoni clean-up–Legborsi

A former President of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, Legborsi Pyagbara, has attributed the delay in the clean-up of polluted sites in Ogoni land to political interference in the affairs of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project.

Pyagbara said this during a press briefing in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to mark the 2023 edition of the World Indigenous Peoples Day.

Pyagbara, who is the Executive Director, African Indigenous Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development, noted that until the leadership of HYPREP was detached from politics, the body’s progress would remain sluggish.

He explained that the continued interference of the political class in HYPREP activities was responsible for the frequent change of its Project Coordinator.

He stated, “I am not dissatisfied with the slow pace of progress of HYPREP, having been part of some of the things. I know that there are some systemic challenges in HYPREP that we need to deal with, which I have raised on several occasions.

Army Has No Pact With Asari Security Outfit–Seun

The Nigerian Army has said it has no partnership with ex-Niger Delta militant leader, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, or his security outfit.

The ex-militant leader had in an interview on a Podcast anchored by Channels Television’s Seun Okinbaloye claimed he had a military company engaged by the government to work alongside the military in some states of the federation.

Asari-Dokubo had said, “I don’t have an army but I have a private military company that was engaged by the Nigerian government and I have been doing the work for the Nigerian state. Private military companies exist all over the world; we have Black Waters, we have Wagner; we have so many private military companies.

“So, I have a private military company that is engaged by the government and we are fighting side by side with the Nigerian military in many places. Like Niger, Plateau, Abia, Imo, and parts of Rivers State. We were in Anambra too. We are doing a good job and we are being commended by the host communities.”

However, when contacted by our correspondent to confirm the claim, the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the Army had never conducted an operation in any part of the country in collaboration with Asari-Dokubo’s men.

He said, “Going by that interview, Dokubo claims he owns a private military company that was engaged by the government of Nigeria. The veracity of his claim can only be ascertained by the relevant agency, statutorily mandated to license such outfits

PSC Won’t Condone Pre-trial Detention_Arase

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr Solomon Arase, on Thursday, faulted what he described as pre-trial detentions as currently being witnessed among policemen.

He said the PSC under his leadership would no longer tolerate detentions beyond what the law provides for.

He also said the commission has set up a Compliance Monitoring Unit to ensure that the rights of citizens are protected and that offending police officers are sanctioned for misconduct.

A statement by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, quoted the PSC boss as speaking when two delegations from the United States of America and the United Kingdom visited him.

Arase was quoted as telling his guests that what Nigerians wanted was a responsible police force that respects human rights.

The statement read, “He (Arase) also told them that the PSC leadership and the authorities of the Nigeria Police are united in the fight to stamp out human rights abuses in the country.

