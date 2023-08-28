Today’s Headlines:I Didn’t Sponsor Pa Oseni’s Burial – Obi, Tinubu Presides Over First FEC Meeting

I Didn’t Sponsor Pa Oseni’s Burial – Peter Obi

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi, has refuted speculations that he sponsored the burial of the father of journalist, Rufai Oseni.

Obi said the refutal became necessary in the light of speculations by mischievous persons that he sponsored the burial of the journalist’s father to gain favourable mention.

Photo Credit: Google

Tinubu Presides Over First FEC In Office

Photo Credit: Punch papers

President Bola Tinubu is currently presiding over the first Federal Executive Council meeting of his administration at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja.

The new cabinet members were inaugurated last Monday after their confirmation by the Senate.

The cabinet is made of 45 ministers who scaled through the screening while through the screening while three other nominees were denied clearance.

Art Minister Hannatu Did Not Issue Statement On NYSC status – FG

Photo Credit: Channels Television

While a statement purportedly released by the Minister on Sunday quoted her as not breaching Nigerian law by being appointed as minister while still undergoing the compulsory NYSC, another statement from her office said the minister is yet to comment on the matter.

“I deeply value and appreciate the support, solidarity, and understanding of Nigerians in these times. For clarity, I wish to state that I have not issued any statement on the current issue,” the statement signed by the Deputy Director, Press of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Suleiman Haruna, said.

Resident Invade Bayelsa Warehouse, Loot Foodstuffs

Photo Credit: Punch papers

A private warehouse in the Kpansia area of Yenagoa used by the Bayelsa State government to store foodstuffs and other materials was on Sunday invaded by some residents of the state capital who carted away food items and other items.

The items included bags of rice and garri as well as cartons of noodles and bottled water, and they were said to be part of the relief materials donated by some concerned Nigerians during the 2022 flood disaster in the state.

